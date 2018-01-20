Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Are Engaged & We're So, So Happy For Them

Ed Sheeran is the adorable pop star with soul-crushing love songs that we all know by heart. From "Perfect" to "Shape of You," he is the reason we all know the true meaning behind romance and heartbreak. But lately, we're most excited about his latest news relating to his longtime girlfriend, which is bound to break hearts everywhere. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are engaged, and we are beyond ecstatic for them.

In case you're wondering how Cherry Seaborn and Ed met, I'll give you the lowdown. They actually knew each other since childhood, but only started dating almost three years ago (so cute). After the two Brits both graduated from Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, England, Cherry went off to college at Duke University in North Carolina. However, they eventually reconnected through a friend while Ed was touring and she was working in New York City. Although the couple initially kept their love a secret, news of their relationship surfaced when someone Instagrammed the two of them at a party at Taylor Swift's house. And every since then, we've been totally obsessed with the two of them, because how could we not be?

So after around three years of being in the cutest relationship ever, Ed broke hearts by publicizing his engagement on Instagram on Jan. 20. Along with a super cute and adorably retro polaroid of the couple cuddling and kissing, the singer-songwriter wrote,

Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx

Um, okay, so my heart has completely melted into a giant puddle; can someone please help me clean this up? We seriously can't with the two of them, because their level of adorable has skyrocketed way off the charts.

On Ellen’s Show Me More Show in Dec. 2017, Ed gave a few cutesy details about his loving relationship with Cherry, giving us the scoop on two cats they have raised together. Cherry, Ed and their two cats honestly embody all of our #relationshipgoals, and there is seriously no denying that they're couple of the year. He said,

She’s really cool. We have two cats [Calipo and Dorito] but they’re both really, really strange creatures. They kind of sit up like humans. It’s really strange. You’ll walk in and they’ll be looking at you.

