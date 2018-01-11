Taylor Swift's "End Game" Video Teaser Features Ed Sheeran & We Can't Wait

Attention world: Taylor Swift just released the first teaser for the "End Game" music video. Taylor Swift's "End Game" video teaser shows off her, Ed Sheeran, and Future partying on a boat and it looks like the video is going to be a wild time. The singer released the teaser on her Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 11, announcing the full video will release at midnight eastern time. She posted the video on Twitter as well, and naturally, Swift fans are losing their minds out of excitement.
The "End Game" music video will be only the third official music video to be released from Swift's Reputation. The first was "Look What You Made Me Do," which premiered at the VMAs in August, and the second was "...Ready For It?" which premiered in November. Both of the videos were intense (to say the least when it comes to "Look What You Made Me Do"), but Swift looks like she's having a lot of fun in the "End Game" video teaser. And with Ed Sheeran (one of Swift's closest friends) and Future in the video, we can probably expect the "End Game" music video to be a lot of partying.
Swift posted the video teaser on her Instagram and Twitter, and fans immediately lost it.
Some fans have already changed their Twitter names to things like "End Game" tomorrow, which is... dedication. I will call that dedication.
"End Game" is the second song on Reputation and is the first song on the album to actually include the word "reputation." The only other place the word is found on the album is in the song "Delicate" when Swift sings, "My reputation's never been worse, so you must like me for me."
The "End Game" lyrics start off with Swift singing,
Then she kind of chants/raps/I don't really know what to call this,
Then Future comes in and raps,
Swift comes back in and sings the chorus.
Then comes Ed Sheeran's verse:
Then Swift comes back in with the chorus and that "reputation" verse:
Then she finally has a longer verse on her own with new lyrics that go,
This theory could be legit, seeing as 1) the woman with the short blonde hair in the above photo does look a lot like Perry, and 2) Perry was in Miami for her Witness Tour at the same time Swift was in Miami to shoot the video with Sheeran and Future. We'll just have to wait until midnight to see if Perry being in the "End Game" music video was actually Swift's end game.