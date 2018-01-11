Taylor Swift's "End Game" Video Teaser Features Ed Sheeran & We Can't Wait

Attention world: Taylor Swift just released the first teaser for the "End Game" music video. Taylor Swift's "End Game" video teaser shows off her, Ed Sheeran, and Future partying on a boat and it looks like the video is going to be a wild time. The singer released the teaser on her Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 11, announcing the full video will release at midnight eastern time. She posted the video on Twitter as well, and naturally, Swift fans are losing their minds out of excitement.

The "End Game" music video will be only the third official music video to be released from Swift's Reputation. The first was "Look What You Made Me Do," which premiered at the VMAs in August, and the second was "...Ready For It?" which premiered in November. Both of the videos were intense (to say the least when it comes to "Look What You Made Me Do"), but Swift looks like she's having a lot of fun in the "End Game" video teaser. And with Ed Sheeran (one of Swift's closest friends) and Future in the video, we can probably expect the "End Game" music video to be a lot of partying.

Swift posted the video teaser on her Instagram and Twitter, and fans immediately lost it.

Some fans have already changed their Twitter names to things like "End Game" tomorrow, which is... dedication. I will call that dedication.

"End Game" is the second song on Reputation and is the first song on the album to actually include the word "reputation." The only other place the word is found on the album is in the song "Delicate" when Swift sings, "My reputation's never been worse, so you must like me for me."

The "End Game" lyrics start off with Swift singing,

I wanna be your end game. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-team. I wanna be your end game, end game.

Then she kind of chants/raps/I don't really know what to call this,

Big reputation, big reputation. Oooh, you and me we got big reputations, ah. And you heard about me, oooh. I got some big enemies. Big reputation, big reputation. Oooh, you and me we’d be a big conversation, ah. And I heard about you, oooh. You like the bad ones, too.

Then Future comes in and raps,

You so dope, don’t overdose. I’m so stoked, I need to toast. We do the most. I’m in the ghost like I’m whipping a boat. I got a reputation girl that don’t precede me. I'm a call away. Whenever you need me. I’m in a G5. Come to the A-side. I got a bad boy persona, that’s what they like. You love it. I love it too cause you my type. You hold me down and I protect you with my life.

Swift comes back in and sings the chorus.

I don’t want to touch you. I don’t want to be just another ex love you don’t wanna see. I don’t wanna miss you (I don’t wanna miss you). Like the other girls do. I don’t wanna hurt you. I just wanna be drinking on the beach with you all over me. I know what they all say, but I ain’t tryin’ to play.

I wanna be your end game. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-team. I wanna be your end game, end game.

Then comes Ed Sheeran's verse:

Now well, when I was young, we connected. When we were a little bit older, both sprung. I got issues and chips on both of my shoulders. Reputation precedes me. And rumors I’m knee deep. The truth is it’s easier to ignore it, believe me. And even when we'd argue we'd not do it for long. And you understand the good and bad end up in a song. For all your beautiful traits and the way you do it with ease. For all of my flaws, paranoia and insecurities. I made mistakes and made some choices that's hard to deny. After the storm something was born on the Fourth of July. I pass days with a funk. This end game isn't won. With four words on the tip of my tongue (I’ll never say it).

Then Swift comes back in with the chorus and that "reputation" verse:

I don’t want to touch you. I don’t want to be just another ex love you don’t wanna see. I don’t wanna miss you (I don’t wanna miss you). Like the other girls do. I don’t wanna hurt you. I just wanna be drinking on the beach with you all over me. I know what they all say, but I ain’t tryin’ to play.

I wanna be your end game. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-team. I wanna be your end game, end game.

Big reputation, big reputation. Oooh, you and me we got big reputations, ah. And you heard about me, oooh. I got some big enemies. Big reputation, big reputation. Oooh, you and me we’d be a big conversation, ah. And I heard about you, oooh. You like the bad ones, too.

Then she finally has a longer verse on her own with new lyrics that go,

I hit you like bang. We tried to forget it but we just couldn’t. And I bury hatchets but I keep maps to where I put ‘em. Reputation precedes me. They told you I’m crazy. I swear I don’t love the drama, it loves me. And I can’t let you go. Your handprint's on my soul. It's like your eyes are liquor, it's like your body is gold. You’ve been calling bluff on all my usual tricks, so here’s the truth from my red lips.

I wanna be your end game. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-team. I wanna be your end game, end game. I wanna be your end game. I wanna be your first string. I wanna be your A-team. I wanna be your end game, end game.

Some fans believe a theory that Katy Perry is going to be in the "End Game" music video because someone who looks just like her was seen at the video shoot in Miami.

This theory could be legit, seeing as 1) the woman with the short blonde hair in the above photo does look a lot like Perry, and 2) Perry was in Miami for her Witness Tour at the same time Swift was in Miami to shoot the video with Sheeran and Future. We'll just have to wait until midnight to see if Perry being in the "End Game" music video was actually Swift's end game.