The young Hollywood dating scene is basically like high school: There are only so many available suitors to choose from, so everyone ends up going out with the same people. Some celebs elect to date people who aren't stars, of course, but I understand why Hollywood is such an insular world. After all, how can an outsider possibly handle the scrutiny and stress that comes with romancing a famous person? There are probably even more celebrities who share exes with other A-listers than you might think, because there's nothing Hollywood loves more than a juicy love triangle.

From singers to actors to models, plenty of Hollywood's biggest stars are linked by a common ex. Some of those relationships were short and sweet. Some... not so much. Celebrity love triangles have inspired tons of drama, social media shade, and revenge songs over the years, and while some of that drama is long in the past, there's still some lingering tension for others. But whether the courtships ended with wedding bells or an incredible breakup ballad, they will all still go down in Hollywood relationship history. Here are just a few of the celebs who have dated the same A-listers over the years.

Miley Cyrus & Priyanka Chopra Both Dated Nick Jonas Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic/Getty Images According to Miley Cyrus' autobiography, Miles to Go, she and Nick Jonas first met at an AIDS charity event in June 2006. The two immediately hit off and continued to see each other at Disney-related events through the year. Soon after Jonas and his brothers appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana in Aug. 2007, Jonas and Cyrus went public, going on tour together and even presenting together during the Teen Choice Awards. By Dec. 2007, the relationship had ended, though reconciliation rumors persisted for a few years. Cyrus wrote "7 Things" about Jonas, and in 2012, the Jonas Brothers unveiled a new song entitled "Wedding Bells," which fans interpreted as Jonas' way of saying he wished for a second chance with Cyrus. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Though Nick Jonas first slid into Priyanka Chopra's DMs in Sept. 2016, the two didn't meet in person until Feb. 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and they didn't have their first date until April 2017. The next month, they posed together at the 2017 Met Gala, but they didn't see each other again until the following year's Met Gala, where they ran into each other on the red carpet. After that, their relationship progressed at full speed, and by July 2018, Jonas popped the question. They married that December in an epic wedding celebration, and they've been living in marital bliss ever since.