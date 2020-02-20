20 Celebrities Who Share Exes With Other A-Listers
The young Hollywood dating scene is basically like high school: There are only so many available suitors to choose from, so everyone ends up going out with the same people. Some celebs elect to date people who aren't stars, of course, but I understand why Hollywood is such an insular world. After all, how can an outsider possibly handle the scrutiny and stress that comes with romancing a famous person? There are probably even more celebrities who share exes with other A-listers than you might think, because there's nothing Hollywood loves more than a juicy love triangle.
From singers to actors to models, plenty of Hollywood's biggest stars are linked by a common ex. Some of those relationships were short and sweet. Some... not so much. Celebrity love triangles have inspired tons of drama, social media shade, and revenge songs over the years, and while some of that drama is long in the past, there's still some lingering tension for others. But whether the courtships ended with wedding bells or an incredible breakup ballad, they will all still go down in Hollywood relationship history. Here are just a few of the celebs who have dated the same A-listers over the years.
Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Both Dated Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's longtime romance was so epic that even the future Mrs. Bieber shipped it once upon a time. The two pop stars were first linked in Dec. 2009, but it wasn't until the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Feb. 2011 that the two officially stepped out as a couple. Their tumultuous relationship continued on through the spring of 2018 (with at least three breakups in between), and the Jelena saga came to an official end in June 2018 after Bieber was spotted canoodling with Hailey Baldwin in Miami. Gomez went on to (probably) write "Lose You to Love Me" about her ex.
In late 2014, after Bieber and Gomez's second reported breakup, Bieber posted his first Instagram with Baldwin. Though he vehemently denied they were dating, he continued to post pictures of him and Baldwin throughout the year. Eventually, Baldwin joined him on a family vacation, and the racy pics that followed changed their relationship status from complicated to undeniable. Bieber even hinted at the possibility of seeing himself marrying Baldwin in Feb. 2016. He briefly rekindled his relationship with Gomez in late 2017, but less than a year later, he married Baldwin in Sept. 2018.
Demi Lovato & Sophie Turner Both Dated Joe Jonas
After starring alongside each other in 2008's Camp Rock, as well as 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas gradually transitioned from friends to more-than-friends. Relationship rumors swirled for a while before Lovato finally confirmed their status in March 2010. Just two months later, Jonas released a statement to Us Weekly announcing that he and Lovato had split, but luckily, the two are still on good terms. Years later, after Jonas announced his engagement to Sophie Turner on Instagram in October 2017, Lovato supported him with a sweet comment, saying, "HUGE CONGRATS. Sooooo happy for the both of you!"
Jonas was first spotted with Sophie Turner at a concert in Nov. 2016, where onlookers saw them getting cozy. By Jan. 2017, the two were Insta-official, and just a little over 10 months later, Jonas and Turner went public with their engagement. The couple tied the knot in Vegas in May 2019, which they followed up with a formal wedding ceremony two months later. Then, in Feb. 2020, JustJared announced that Turner is reportedly pregnant.
Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Both Dated Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick first met at Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis' house in Mexico back in 2006 where, apparently, Kardashian wasn't that into him. She came around eventually, though, and after a few years of dating, the two welcomed three children in Dec. 2009, July 2012, and Dec. 2014. By July 2015, they decided to go their separate ways. After a (very brief) reconciliation and subsequent breakup, the two are now amicable co-parents.
After months of dating rumors, Disick made his relationship with Richie Insta-official in Sept. 2017 with some PDA-packed photos on his Insta Story. During a Feb. 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick revealed that he and Richie were definitely an item. Richie started going on vacations with Disick and his three kids, and by Dec. 2018, Kardashian even joined the couple on a trip. Things are still pretty awkward in this complicated love triangle, but Kardashian is likely going to be a part of Disick's life forever, so the three of them will have to figure out how to make it work.
Taylor Swift & Camille Rowe Both Dated Harry Styles
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were first spotted strolling through Central Park together in Dec. 2012, and just a little over a month later, it was reported that the two had decided to break up. Though the relationship was short-lived, it was memorable enough to seemingly inspire at least two songs on Swift's 1989 album: "Style" and "Out of the Woods," as well as "I Knew You Were Trouble" from Red. Fans have also speculated that Styles' 2017 single "Two Ghosts" was inspired by Swift, and perhaps even others.
Styles was reportedly introduced to Camille Rowe by their mutual friend Alexa Chung, and in July 2017, they made their first public outing at a concert in New York City. The two kept their year-long relationship on the down-low, and when The Sun announced their breakup in July 2018, no reason was given for the split. It became clear when Styles released his latest album, Fine Line, in Nov. 2019 that Rowe was still on his mind, as many of the songs seemingly alluded to their romance. One song, "Cherry," included a voicemail from Rowe at the end of the track, while "Falling" even seemed to suggest infidelity, possibly during his relationship with Rowe.
Miley Cyrus & Priyanka Chopra Both Dated Nick Jonas
According to Miley Cyrus' autobiography, Miles to Go, she and Nick Jonas first met at an AIDS charity event in June 2006. The two immediately hit off and continued to see each other at Disney-related events through the year. Soon after Jonas and his brothers appeared on an episode of Hannah Montana in Aug. 2007, Jonas and Cyrus went public, going on tour together and even presenting together during the Teen Choice Awards. By Dec. 2007, the relationship had ended, though reconciliation rumors persisted for a few years. Cyrus wrote "7 Things" about Jonas, and in 2012, the Jonas Brothers unveiled a new song entitled "Wedding Bells," which fans interpreted as Jonas' way of saying he wished for a second chance with Cyrus.
Though Nick Jonas first slid into Priyanka Chopra's DMs in Sept. 2016, the two didn't meet in person until Feb. 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, and they didn't have their first date until April 2017. The next month, they posed together at the 2017 Met Gala, but they didn't see each other again until the following year's Met Gala, where they ran into each other on the red carpet. After that, their relationship progressed at full speed, and by July 2018, Jonas popped the question. They married that December in an epic wedding celebration, and they've been living in marital bliss ever since.
Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid Both Dated The Weeknd
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd sparked relationship rumors in Jan. 2017 after they were photographed getting dinner in Santa Monica. By March, the two were Instagram official, and two months after that, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. However, by Oct. 2017, Gomez and The Weeknd's 10-month relationship came to an end. A source for People claimed it was due to their busy schedules, but I have a feeling that Gomez and Bieber's reported breakfast date the day before may have also had something to do with their split.
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were first romantically linked after they were spotted at Coachella together in April 2015. But then, soon after Hadid appeared in the singer's music video for "In the Night," E! reported that the couple was taking a break in Dec. 2015. They reconciled just a few months later, but in Nov. 2016, they split up for a second time. When The Weeknd started dating Gomez in Jan. 2017, Hadid was... not pleased, and she made it known. Just two weeks after splitting with Gomez, it seemed as though The Weeknd was back in Hadid's life, and after yet another breakup in Aug. 2019, the couple is supposedly friendly, but they're not back together... for now, at least.
Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Both Dated John Mayer
John Mayer and Taylor Swift first connected via Twitter, and they decided to collaborate on the song "Half of My Heart." When they performed the song live together at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Dec. 2009, fans saw sparks flying. The two reportedly went on to date until 2010, when things went south. Swift ended up writing "Dear John" about the singer, while fans believe that Mayer's "Paper Doll" is all about Swift. And even though Mayer definitely wasn't a fan of "Dear John," he has since praised Swift for her music, suggesting there's no hard feelings.
Though the initial dating rumors were shut down, Mayer and Katy Perry seemingly confirmed their status when they attended a concert together in Sept. 2012. However, just a month after sparking engagement rumors, the pair decided to split in March 2013... but not for long. By June, the couple was back to dating, collaborating, and reigniting dating rumors, up until their second and final breakup in Feb. 2014. Mayer went on to write "Still Feel Like Your Man" about Perry in 2017, while fans think that a few songs on Perry's Witness album could be about Mayer.
Pete Davidson & Big Sean Both Dated Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Big Sean first met at Wango Tango back in June 2012, but dating rumors didn't start until the two were spotted at the movies together in Aug. 2014. Grande officially confirmed their relationship a few months later, and in Feb. 2015, they made their red carpet debut at the 57th Grammy Awards. After eight months of dating, Us Weekly broke the news that the couple had split, as their upcoming tour schedules would keep them apart for a whole year. Grande later mentioned Big Sean in her song, "thank u, next," which the rapper then playfully addressed in his song with DJ Khaled, "Thank You."
Grande first met Pete Davidson on the set of SNL in March 2016, but just like with Big Sean, over two years passed before the two started dating. After acting couple-y at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May, Us Weekly reported in that Grande and Davidson were "casually dating." Engagement rumors followed just a month later, and during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Davidson confirmed the news. By Oct. 2018, the engagement was called off shortly after the death of Mac Miller, another of Grande's exes.
Joe Jonas & Zayn Malik Both Dated Gigi Hadid
Though it's unclear how the two first met, Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid were first romantically linked in June 2015, and the two went on to date for about five months before breaking up in November. The relationship was brief and the two seemingly ended on good terms, but when Hadid started dating Zayn Malik soon after, Jonas expressed some hurt, telling the Daily Mirror in April 2016, "I think it's interesting that she moved on so quickly. I mean, it was definitely very quick."
Less than a month after breaking up with Jonas, Hadid was photographed leaving Justin Bieber's AMAs after-party holding hands with Malik. Though Malik maintained that they were just friends, Hadid soon appeared in his music video for "Pillow Talk," and by Feb. 2016, Malik had all but admitted they were dating. After dating for more than two years, Malik took to Twitter to announce he and Hadid had gone their separate ways. After a reconciliation and another breakup, rumors began swirling in Nov. 2019 that the two might patch things up. Finally, in Feb. 2020, Hadid confirmed that she and Malik were back on with an Instagram post.
Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter Both Dated Miley Cyrus
After meeting on the set of their movie, The Last Song, in June 2009, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2010 at an Oscars event. They dated off-and-on-again for over two years before announcing their engagement in June 2012, but by Sept. 2013, that engagement was called off, inspiring Cyrus' hit "Wrecking Ball." Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Cyrus was spotted wearing her ring again in Jan. 2016 and the two were back together. They tied the knot in Dec. 2018, and sadly, less than year later, it was announced in Aug. 2019 that the couple had decided to separate and Cyrus released the heart-wrenching breakup ballad "Slide Away."
On the same day that Cyrus' separation was announced, pics surfaced of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, in Lake Como. By the beginning of September, Carter and Cyrus were rumored to be living together, but the romance was short-lived. Towards the end of the month, a source told People that the two had decided they were better off as friends.
Let's not forget that there were even more overlapping exes within these relationships. Remember when Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated? Or when Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas dated? And you might also recall that Cyrus' current boo, Cody Simpson, previously dated both Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner, and that Kendall Jenner also dated Harry Styles. The Hollywood dating scene is seriously exhausting, guys, and TBH, I'm glad not to be a part of it.