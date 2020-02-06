Ah, there's nothing like a good old fashioned Instagram unfollow to passively announce some low-key, under-the-radar celeb beef. As of Feb. 6, it appears that Sofia Richie unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. Cosmopolitan first made the discovery and Elite Daily confirmed the news that same day. If you're not totally convinced, try confirming it for yourself. Give Sofia's profile a visit and try searching for "kourtneykardash" in her following list. I promise you'll get hit with a "no users found," which is especially interesting because Sofia still follows pretty much every single one of Kourtney's immediate family members with the exception of Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

To be fair, Kourtney also seems to have unfollowed Sofia as of Feb. 6. One simple search through Kourtney's following list makes it clear she does not follow Sofia. Someone else notably missing from her following list? Her ex and Sofia's current boyfriend Scott Disick, who also seems to have unfollowed Kourtney and the rest of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Some publications reported back in March of 2018 that both Kourtney and Scott had unfollowed each other, so that unfollow could possibly still be leftover from that period of time. Or maybe they followed each other again at some point then decided to go back to unfollowing each other as soon as Sofia decided to remove Kourtney from her feed.

Needless to say, this doesn't have to mean something major happened. Maybe Kourtney was scrolling through her Instagram, came across a picture of her ex's girlfriend, and decided she just didn't need that kind of energy on her newsfeed. Then maybe Sofia saw it and was like, "Oh, if Kourtney doesn't follow me, I don't have to follow her" and Scott was like, "I haven't followed her in years" and that was that.

Maybe they were all having dinner one night and laughing about how fans would probably freak out if they simultaneously unfollowed each other and now everyone's suffering the consequences of their practical joke. Or, hey, maybe they really did have a big blowout fight. I could keep spit-balling possible scenarios forever but, unfortunately, nobody but the three of them really know what went down for sure.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

News of the unfollowing does come as a bit of a surprise seeing as the three seemed to have gotten along well over the past few years. I mean, how could anyone ever forget the iconic 2018 picture Scott posted on Instagram of himself sitting between Sofia and Kourtney, both bikini-clad, while on vacation in Mexico?

Here's to hoping unfollowing each other on Instagram doesn't necessarily mean their days of vacationing together are officially over.