Lowkey friendships always hit different.
Kelly Clarkson is long overdue for a friendship bracelet. Taylor Swift has several notable friendships that exist outside her new squad. She recently shined light on her bond with Beyoncé, which ultimately calmed down the months-long bickering between their fandoms on social media. Well, slightly — stan Twitter will always be in shambles. Meanwhile, there seem to be new eyes on Swift and Clarkson’s sweet friendship, which has actually been going strong for quite a long time now.
The two stars have always supported one another. However, it might’ve flown under the radar, as their support thrives in a subtle way. From Clarkson’s potential involvement in Swift re-recording her discography to her musical shoutouts on her daytime show, here’s a timeline of the two singers’ special friendship, which most fans might not know all the details about.