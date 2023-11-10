It’s been 14 years since Kanye West and Swift made pop culture history — and not in a pleasant way. To this day, the 1989 singer still references West interjecting himself into her speech at the 2009 VMAs. And while her reflections on it now are more lighthearted, this was definitely a serious moment when it first happened.

Many celebrities publicly supported Swift after the incident, including Clarkson. On Sept. 14, one day after the award show, the Breakaway singer wrote an open letter to West on her IAmKelly blog.

“I think we’re all just curious as to what would make a grown man go on national television and make a talented artist, let alone teenager, feel like sh*t,” Clarkson began the scathing note. “I’ve seen you do some pretty sh*tty things, but you just keep amazing me with your tactless, a*shole ways. I was actually nominated in the same category that Taylor won and I was excited for her…so why can’t you be? I’m not even mad at you for being an a*shole — I just pity you because you’re a sad human being.”

She then ended the post on a light note, encouraging Swift to “outsell” West and keep up the good work.