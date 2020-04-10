These 15 K-Pop Acts Are Must-Follows On TikTok

TikTok has quickly become one of the biggest social media platforms around. According to Forbes, the app has over one billion active users each month. Considering how widespread TikTok has become in recent years, it’s no wonder a number of celebrities have joined the platform in order to further connect with their fans. Luckily, many of those include K-pop stars like BTS, TXT, and BLACKPINK.

While Twitter and Instagram allow K-pop idols to share important music announcements, TikTok gives them the unique opportunity to promote those releases through short, fun videos. For example, when BLACKPINK dropped “Shut Down” in September 2021, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa made sure to put the single on fans’ radar by sharing a series of TikToks featuring the track. One TikTok showed the members casually doing their song’s choreography while hanging around in a lounge area. It may have been just a simple clip, but it’s been viewed over 100 million times.

Besides promoting their music, K-pop stars also use the platform to participate in viral TikTok trends like everyone else. Since they’re pro dancers, they never fail to blow fans away with their takes on the biggest dance challenges. So, if you’re in need of some more K-pop content on your feed, then here are 15 K-pop TikTok accounts you should follow.

1. BTS

In 2019, BTS broke a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok. According to Soompi, the group reached the milestone in just three hours and 31 minutes. Since then, BTS has only continued to take over the platform by surpassing over 55 million TikTok followers.

2. TXT

TXT is always going viral on TikTok not only because they love taking on viral trends, but because they also create trends of their own. For example, after TXT collaborated with Salem Ilese on “PS5” in February 2022, Yeonjun created a fun dance to the single for fans to try. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to take on the group’s challenge?

3. BLACKPINK

Apart from giving fans updates on all of the group's latest projects, including their solo releases, BLACKPINK's TikTok is where fans can find videos of the members dancing along to their singles like “Shut Down” and “Ice Cream.”

4. Jackson Wang

From getting his own wax figure and collaborating with League of Legends, fans will never miss a single Jackson Wang update by following the “100 Ways” singer on TikTok.

5. MONSTA X

Following MONSTA X on TikTok is a must for Monbebes. The group is always posting videos of them performing on stage. They also give their followers a behind-the-scenes look at their performances by sharing videos of the members backstage before and after their shows. So, if you’re a big fan of the group and crave even more content from them, be sure to check out their TikTok.

6. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO’s TikTok is filled with dance challenge videos from both the group and individual members. In the video below, Solar puts a twist to her “Honey” challenge by creating a cool transition to her song’s chorus. Seeing MAMAMOO’s videos will make you want to join in on their challenges, too.

7. EVERGLOW

The EVERGLOW members are slaying on TikTok. They love covering popular dances by major stars like BLACKPINK, Meghan Trainor, (G)I-DLE, and more. Seeing them on your For You page will instantly bring a smile to your face.

8. Stray Kids

You won’t be able to stop scrolling through Stray Kids’ TikTok because their videos radiate so much joy. The members are clearly having a lot of fun on the platform, and if you’re not following them already, that needs to change ASAP.

9. HyunA

HyunA's sweet personality shines through in all of her videos. Every single time she makes a comeback, she’s always promoting her latest single on TikTok with cute dance videos like the one below.

10. LOONA

There's a reason why you see the words "Stan Loona" everywhere online. Their fans love the group so much due to the beautiful messages in their music, and their TikTok videos are equally as bright.

11. TWICE

Yes, TWICE is also on the TikTok scene, so if you can’t get enough of the group, be sure to give them a follow in order to not miss a single thing the members are up to.

12. LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM has been taking the world by storm ever since they dropped their debut single “ANTIFRAGILE” in October 2022. See what all the hype is about by following them on TikTok.

13. NewJeans

Considering Gen Z culture is written all over NewJeans’ music and overall aesthetic, it’s no surprise they joined TikTok. The girls really know how to use the platform to their advantage by using the most viral TikTok sounds in their videos and collaborating with other K-pop stars like ENHYPEN’s NI-KI and TXT’s Yeonjun.

14. ITZY

ITZY’s TikTok has so many dance videos of each of the group’s five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. If you’ve been trying to learn the choreography of the group’s latest single, then maybe watching your favorite ITZY member perform up close will help motivate you to learn the dance yourself.

15. ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN quickly skyrocketed toward fame after they debuted in 2020, and they only gain even more success with each passing year. Be sure to not miss a single moment in their journey by following the group on TikTok, where they document their travels around the world and career and personal life milestones.

Clearly, TikTok has become one of the major go-to apps for K-pop fans in recent years, and these 15 stars are the reason why.