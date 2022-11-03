In Elite Daily's series Early Influences, musicians reflect on the songs and albums that left a lasting impression on them in their formative years. Here, Meghan Trainor shares the artists who inspired her songwriting and her latest album, Takin’ It Back.
Meghan Trainor is a songwriter first and vocalist second. (And, as of recently, maybe a TikTok-meets-podcast phenom, third.) But that’s well known by now. The Massachusetts-born singer rose to fame in the mid-2010s, penningdoo-wop pop bops like “Dear Future Husband” and “Lips Are Movin.” These Top 40 hits with infectious, inspirationalhooks established Trainor as a star with a retro aesthetic, only for her to ditch the ‘50s vibes and embrace a modern pop sound on her follow-up albums Thank You and Treat Myself.
Eight years after “All About That Bass” positioned her as America’s answer to Adele, Trainor is picking back up her pastel-hued retro bag. Trainor dropped her fifth record Takin’ It Back in October 2022, where she took it back — back to those classic riffs that first made her famous. It’s a record full of nostalgic sounds laced with TikTok-ready confessions. In fact, lyrically, Trainor is focused on the future, namely understanding what it means to be a first-time wife and mom.
Sonically returning to her R&B, bubbly sound wasn’t a hard feat for the singer.Trainor’sfather was a music teacher and her Trinidadian uncle, Burton Toney, is a reggae and soca artist. Soca is a fusion of African and East-Indian rhythms with origins in Trinidad and Tobago.
Trainor’s knack for enriching varied, global sounds with a modern, extremely online twist comes, in part, from studying the works of timeless songwriters. Below, the singer tells Elite Daily how Carole King and Frank Sinatra influenced her songwriting ability, and how T-Pain has shaped her ear for background harmonies. Yes, T-Pain.
There’s no reason to believe Trainor could ever be forgotten, but she isn’t willing to put her career before her family to ensure her legacy. The singer hasn’t announced a tour for Takin’ It Back,though hitting the road is not completely out of the picture. Right now, though, she wants to figure out a healthy work-life balance.
“I definitely don’t know if I want to be pregnant [and] with a toddler and then on tour dancing every night,” Trainor says, envisioning a future where she and husband Daryl Sabara may have “a family of four kids.”
Tour or not, the release of Takin’ It Back is an exciting moment for her. She hopes her followers — including her OGs and a growing base on TikTok — will stick with the new songs for more than just a viral soundbite or two.
“I want people to make memories with these new tunes, heal their old wounds, f*cking party and pregame, or fall in love with these new songs,” she says. “I want this music to ... last forever.”