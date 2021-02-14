It's all about that baby! Meghan Trainor is officially a mom. On Monday, Feb. 8, the star welcomed her first child with her husband, Daryl Sabara. Now the first photos of Meghan Trainor's baby Riley are here, and they're the cutest.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the "Lips Are Movin'" singer officially introduced her newborn son on Instagram. The post included a series of adorable glimpses of Riley, including a pic of him napping in a bassinet, a shot of him on Trainor's chest immediately after birth, and another of Sabara bottle-feeding Riley in the hospital.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him on Monday, Feb. 8th!," Trainor said in the caption. "We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Sabara shared the same photos on his own Instagram page, writing, "Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world."

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, and Trainor announced her pregnancy with an adorable Christmas-themed Instagram announcement on Oct. 7, 2020. “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!” she captioned the post. “Darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

She later announced the sex of their baby during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Oct. 20. Clarkson asked, "Do you know the gender of the baby yet?" A smiling Trainor responded: "We've never told anyone. I saved it for you, Kelly, I love you." After admitting to the American Idol star that she originally attempted to determine the gender based on old wives tales, the singer allowed her hubby (who was part of the TV appearance) to spill the beans.

"It's a boy!" Sabara exclaimed. Trainor later shared a clip of the interview on Instagram. "So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show!" the singer captioned her post, while Sabara wrote, "IT'S A BOY!!! You're gonna be the BEST mom."

Trainor and Sabara are clearly thrilled to be first-time parents, and fans are cheering them on every step of the way.