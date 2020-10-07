Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Relationship Timeline Couldn't Be Cuter

Think Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez are the only people who've ever fallen in love while singing karaoke? Think again. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's relationship timeline is like an IRL rom-com, and TBH, High School Musical wishes it could be as cute as these two. From their karaoke date in 2016 to their recent pregnancy announcement, Trainor and Sabara only seem to keep falling more in love, and I can't get enough of their sweet romance. Sure, I never pictured Trainor ending up with Juni Cortez from Spy Kids when she sang "Dear Future Husband," but this is one of those unexpected celeb couples who just work.

Trainor and Sabara are never shy about showing each other social media love, and Trainor has made it clear in interviews just how much her hubby of almost two years means to her. "I never really felt sexy with guys before," the singer told Cosmopolitan in April 2017. "No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'Bass' did." You love to see it! Here's everything I know about the cute couple's relationship history.

They Met In 2014 Though they wouldn't start dating until two years later, Trainor and Sabara first crossed paths at a house party in L.A. back in 2014. "I was like, 'Oh my God, it's Spy Kids,'" Trainor explained to People during a January 2019 interivew. "I went up to him while he was getting a drink. I was like, 'Are you Spy Kids?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And I thought that was so cool. And I told all my friends all night long, like, watch this guys, and I would yell, 'Yo, what's up, Spy Kids?' And he would go, 'Yo, what's up, Meghan?' I called my entire family and was like, 'I partied with Spy Kids last night.'" For Sabara, the night when he met the "really cute blonde, blue-eyed girl" was equally memorable. "I couldn't forget her," he told People.

They Reconnected In July 2016 In July 2016, Trainor and Sabara went on a double-date with their mutual friend, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Mortez's then-boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham. As Trainor told People during her January 2019 interview, "I asked her to set me up on a date with the nicest guy ever. And she was like, 'Well, that's my friend Daryl.'" The four went bowling and sang karaoke together, which Trainor described to People as "kind of like a middle school date." Though Sabara was nervous about singing in front of Trainor ("I thought, 'I'm gonna karaoke with a Grammy winner — this'll go over well!'" he joked to People), his cover of Elton John's "Your Song" apparently went better than expected. Sabara joined Trainor on tour soon after, and on July 2, 2017, he took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy one-year anniversary.

They Got Engaged In December 2017 After 18 months of dating, Sabara popped the question during a trip to the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs, California, on Dec. 21, 2017, a day before Trainor's 24th birthday. Trainor shared the big news on IG the next day with a video of the proposal. "I SAID YESSSS!!!!" she captioned the vid. "For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess." Sabara shared a similar video on his own IG grid, writing, "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancée in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor."

They Got Married In December 2018 One year later, the couple tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, which was also Trainor's 25th birthday. According to People, the two had a 100-person backyard wedding in L.A., and they both shared pics from the big day with their followers. "I have the most beautiful WIFE!" Sabara wrote on Dec. 23 alongside a photo of him and Trainor from the wedding. "Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. I love you forever and always @meghan_trainor." Trainor shared the same photo, writing, "I'm a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!! Thank you for everyone who helped make it happen... I Love you forever and always @darylsabara."

They Announced Their Pregnancy In October 2020 On Oct. 7, 2020, Trainor and Sabara made an exciting announcement: They're expecting their first child together. Trainor shared a pic of the ultrasound on IG, captioning it, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" Sabara posted the same ultrasound photo, writing, "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."