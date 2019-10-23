Who Is Rosé? BLACKPINK's "Golden Voice" Is Incredibly Talented

She's a fashion muse with the voice of an angel, the hair of a mermaid, and the poppin' dance moves of one Miss Britney Spears. Plus, she's got a super cute personality to boot. Oh, and I did mention that she's besties with Halsey? I'm talking about Rosé from BLACKPINK, if you couldn't tell. And if you haven't done a deep dive into the K-pop group's main vocalist yet, prepare to be blown away. So, just who is BLACKPINK's Rosé? Because this incredibly talented performer is stealing hearts left and right.

BLACKPINK is made up of four members: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, each one a force in her own right. But Rosé's dance skills, bubbly personality, and ability to hit high notes have made her a total standout. She's also got a pretty cool background story. Roseanne Park Chae-young was born in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1997, but was raised in Melbourne, Australia, from the age of 7. According to South China Morning Post, she was a cheerleader in high school and sang in her church choir before being discovered by YG Entertainment at an audition when she was 15. Four years later, she joined BLACKPINK.

Today, she's got close to 20 million followers on Instagram and a reported solo debut in the works.

1. She's Got A "Golden Voice"

Rosé has won over audiences worldwide with her jaw-dropping vocals. I mean, have you heard the way she hits those high notes? She's even reportedly earned the nickname "golden voice" in Korea for her ability to comfort fans and make people happy with her singing.

2. She's Multi-Talented

Not only can Rosé perform a variety of musical styles, including R&B, soul, and pop, but she can also play the piano and guitar. She also frequently covers both English and Korean songs. In fact, last February, she shared a cover of Halsey’s "Eyes Closed."

"This is such a deep song," she explained on Instagram at the time. "I hope you enjoy it as much as I did singing it."

3. She's Besties With Halsey

Speaking of Halsey... the two recently hung out in France during Paris Fashion Week, where Rosé made her PFW debut at Yves Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2020 show.

4. She Loves To Eat

Rosé loves food almost as much as she loves filming herself eating it — although she reportedly hates avocados because they are "mushy and weird," according to her K Profile. If you head to YouTube, you can find dozens of compilations of the pop star eating all different meals.

5. She's Cute & Bubbly

There's no denying that Rosé likes to have fun and is absolutely adorable while doing so. Check her out bopping around at Coachella:

According to Soompi, Rosé also loves to "play jokes and engage in funny conversations," and she reportedly earned the nickname "chipmunk" for her childlike reactions and facial expressions.

6. Did I Mention Her Hair?

So, are you a Rosé stan yet? Welcome to the club!