On Friday, Aug. 28, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez gave their fans the ultimate treat by dropping a song together. The artists teased their team-up for weeks, and seeing all their interactions only made fans hungrier to hear their collab. BLINKs and Selenators had every right to be excited because BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" lyrics are so sweet that fans can't get enough of it... just like ice cream!

By far, "Ice Cream" was one of the most highly-anticipated collabs of the summer. BLACKPINK didn't reveal the song's featuring artist until Aug. 11, so the mystery surrounding "Ice Cream" kept fans on their toes. The stars' promotions leading up to the song's release, like the girls getting their very own "SelPink" ice cream trucks around California, only made SelPink fans even more excited.

Now, "Ice Cream" is finally out and it's taking over social media. It's not every day two of the world's biggest pop stars collab, so fans are savoring every minute of this incredible team up, after all.

The lyrics to the song liken the girls to ice cream because they're so sweet and everyone wants them (#facts). Best of all, the melody is so fun and catchy, the song;s bound to be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer. So check out the lyrics below so you can sing along!

VERSE 1: Selena Gomez, Lisa & Jennie

Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty

I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Hahaha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

CHORUS: Rosé, Selena Gomez & Jennie

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin' good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

VERSE 2: Selena Gomez, Rosé, Jisoo & Jennie

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I'm sweet for you can put me on a cone

You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting

He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him

You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so

I can't see nobody else for me, no

Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah

Like it, live it, lick it, do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah

CHORUS: Rosé, Selena Gomez & Jennie

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Lookin' good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream

VERSE 3: Lisa

Chillin' like a villain, yeah, ra, ra, ra

Crazy insane speed in my La Fera

So fast, you don't want a detour

Millis, Billis every day, night and summer ice on your wrist

Keep it movin' like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

Keep it movin' like my lease-up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)

OUTRO: Rosé, Selena Gomez & Jennie

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin'

Na, na-na-na-na

Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

And I'm nice with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream