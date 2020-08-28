On Friday, Aug. 28, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez gave their fans the ultimate treat by dropping a song together. The artists teased their team-up for weeks, and seeing all their interactions only made fans hungrier to hear their collab. BLINKs and Selenators had every right to be excited because BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream" lyrics are so sweet that fans can't get enough of it... just like ice cream!
By far, "Ice Cream" was one of the most highly-anticipated collabs of the summer. BLACKPINK didn't reveal the song's featuring artist until Aug. 11, so the mystery surrounding "Ice Cream" kept fans on their toes. The stars' promotions leading up to the song's release, like the girls getting their very own "SelPink" ice cream trucks around California, only made SelPink fans even more excited.
Now, "Ice Cream" is finally out and it's taking over social media. It's not every day two of the world's biggest pop stars collab, so fans are savoring every minute of this incredible team up, after all.
The lyrics to the song liken the girls to ice cream because they're so sweet and everyone wants them (#facts). Best of all, the melody is so fun and catchy, the song;s bound to be stuck in your head for the rest of the summer. So check out the lyrics below so you can sing along!
VERSE 1: Selena Gomez, Lisa & Jennie
Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty
I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)
In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Hahaha)
Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)
CHORUS: Rosé, Selena Gomez & Jennie
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Lookin' good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream
You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
VERSE 2: Selena Gomez, Rosé, Jisoo & Jennie
I know that my heart can be so cold
But I'm sweet for you can put me on a cone
You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting
He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him
You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so
I can't see nobody else for me, no
Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
Like it, live it, lick it, do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah
CHORUS: Rosé, Selena Gomez & Jennie
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Lookin' good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream
You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream
VERSE 3: Lisa
Chillin' like a villain, yeah, ra, ra, ra
Crazy insane speed in my La Fera
So fast, you don't want a detour
Millis, Billis every day, night and summer ice on your wrist
Keep it movin' like my lease up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Keep it movin' like my lease-up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her (Hey)
OUTRO: Rosé, Selena Gomez & Jennie
Na, na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
Get the bag with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin'
Na, na-na-na-na
Na, na-na-na-na (Hey)
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
And I'm nice with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream