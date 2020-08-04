BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" was a smash hit, so fans have high expectations for the group's next single, which will release on Friday, August 28. Fans are especially hype for the song because there's so much mystery surrounding it. The group hasn't revealed its title or its featuring artist, but fans speculate it's with Selena Gomez. So, are BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez collaborating on a song? Fans have so many theories and when you read them all, you'll be shook, too.

Speculation began the artists would be teaming up on July 27 when the Korean news outlet MyDaily reported Gomez is the artist featuring on BLACKPINK’s new single. In response to the report, the group's agency, YG Entertainment, told fans, "Please wait for the official announcement later." Since the company neither confirmed or denied the report, fans took it as a sign the team up was happening and YG didn't want to announce it just yet.

A similar thing happened when BLACKPINK featured on Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" off her Chromatica album. Months before their song came out in May, YG said, "[BLACKPINK] is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement." Since fans know how that turned out, they're waiting for the company to confirm the Gomez collab any day now.

That's not the only reason why fans think the collab is happening. In April, fans noticed Gomez added BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" to her Spotify playlist. Initially, they didn't think much of it, but with rumors of her and BLACKPINK's team up spreading on the internet, fans now think Gomez may have been teasing their collab months ago.

"Selena actually has KTL on her Spotify Playlist that she posted way back April. The way we didn't make any theories about it and got an unexpected collab news about 'em. I guess, 'twas a HINT?" one fan wrote.

If the single isn't with Gomez, fans have a few other theories. The biggest one is it will feature Ariana Grande. Fans first speculated BLACKPINK and Grande worked together when record producer Tommy Brown, who lent a hand on Grande's "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings," posted a picture with the group in Seoul in August 2019.

Due to Shawn Mendes meeting the girls in September 2019 and admitting he's a fan of theirs, BLINKs aren't ruling out the possibility of a collab with him, either.

At this point, anything could happen, so fans should expect the unexpected with this mysterious new single.