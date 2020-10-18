20 Funny Horror Movies To Watch When You Can't Deal With Anything Too Scary

Halloween is usually the scariest time of the year. All the ghosts and goblins come out of hiding, and it seems like every movie is filled with gore and jump scares. But Halloween doesn't always have to be frightening. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday without spiking your blood pressure and keeping you up at night. In fact, a lot of classic Halloween movies also happen to be some of the best comedies. These 20 funny horror movies provide plenty of laughs along with the spooky moments.

There's something about adults dressing up in silly costumes and eating loads of candy that just right off the bat makes Halloween a much more lighthearted holiday than you'd initially think. It's all so playful, which makes watching funny scary movies the perfect Halloween activity. So, it makes perfect sense to lean into the fun of Halloween rather than the frights. The good news is, there are all kinds of funny horror movies out there, from parody movies to movie musicals to artsy thrillers. Whether you want your comedy with just a side of horror, or you want some bone-chilling jump-scares in between the laughter, there's something for everyone on this list:

1. Scary Movie

Perhaps the pinnacle of horror comedy, Scary Movie parodies just about every scary movie trope under the sun. Playing out every teen movie and horror film cliché, the story follows a group of high schoolers who discover there is a killer among them after one of their classmates is murdered.

2. Scream

It's the slasher movie that inspired countless Ghostface Halloween costumes around the world. Scream is a meta slasher movie that's totally aware of how it hits every horror beat and makes audiences laugh while it does that. Both funny and scary at the same time, this film tells the tale of a masked psycho killer who goes after teens in a suburban town and targets a past victim's daughter.

3. Zombieland

With Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone leading this 2009 post-apocalyptic road trip movie, you know you're in for some laughs in between all of the zombie attacks. As the ragtag crew of survivors make their way across the U.S. in search of a Los Angeles theme park, they develop and abide by a list of survival rules and strategies in order to live through the zombie apocalypse.

4. Get Out

Jordan Peele basically single-handedly revitalized the horror genre with the 2017 release of Get Out. Not only is the movie genuinely scary, but it also brilliantly comments on race in America while making audiences laugh with its dark humor. Watch as the protagonist Chris meets his girlfriend’s white parents for the first time, and their weekend getaway starts to take a turn for the disturbing.

5. Us

Peele's follow-up to Get Out is just as funny, just as smart, and maybe even a little bit scarier than its predecessor. Us follows a family vacation to the home beach town of the mother, an event that turns nightmarish when the family is ambushed by a group of masked strangers. Eerily, when they take off their masks, they are doppelgängers of each of the family members.

6. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice features director Tim Burton's signature kooky style, which makes the movie's ghosts way more funny than scary. Watch as two people who die in a car accident are stuck haunting their country residence. The film stars Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton, and it includes some very memorable musical moments that make this movie a blast.

7. Little Monsters

The second movie on the list to feature Lupita Nyong'o after Us, Little Monsters includes the unlikely combo of kindergarteners and zombies — and it's just weird enough to work. Protecting a group of kindergarten students from a sudden zombie outbreak, a washed-up musician, teacher, and kids' show personality must teach the children how to survive the apocalypse.

8. Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters is a true classic that leans a lot more to the comedy side of things than the horror side — in fact, it’s one of the most iconic comedies of all time. But all the ghosts (and their subsequent busting) definitely earn this movie a spot on the horror list. Follow along as a trio of spirit exterminators work to rid New York City of goofy and meddlesome ghouls.

9. Little Shop of Horrors

The fact that this movie features a giant singing puppet should put to bed any fears that this movie is super scary, even though it has "horrors" right there in the title. This musical comedy tells the story of a nerdy flower shop assistant who discovers that an unusual plant in the store only feeds on human flesh and blood. Thus, he is forced to lure victims into the flower shop for the bloodthirsty plant to eat.

10. The Babysitter: Killer Queen

In the sequel to 2017's The Babysitter, the main character, who previously survived a satanic blood cult led by his babysitter, learns that high school can be a literal hell. Just like before, Cole finds himself having to defeat the forces of evil when old enemies surprisingly reappear to ruin his life.

11. What We Do In The Shadows

You never knew you needed to see a mockumentary about vampires living in the modern world, but you do, and it's this movie. Watch as the vampires struggle with things such as paying rent, doing chores, and trying to get admitted to nightclubs. It's also one of Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's earlier films and the inspiration for the FX series of the same name.

12. An American Werewolf in London

This '80s flick takes a look at the funnier side of becoming a werewolf. Two college students from the U.S. are taking a backpacking trip through the U.K. when a wolf attacks them, with only one of them surviving. Waking up in a hospital with a bite mark, David soon discovers through a series of nightmares that he is becoming a werewolf. And you can guess what happens the following full moon.

13. Kuso

If you would describe your sense of humor as "bizarre" or "artsy," then Kuso is the pick for you. This one's definitely not for the faint of heart, but it offers some very dark laughs throughout. Starring comedian Hannibal Buress, the movie shows how the survivors of Los Angeles’ worst earthquake broadcast their stories through a network of discarded televisions.

14. Ready or Not

Satanic wedding night rituals somehow turn really funny in this comedy-horror movie starring Samara Weaving from 2019. After marrying the wealthy man of her dreams, Grace is forced to hide and survive from midnight until the morning while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows, and various weapons. Fighting for her life in this lethal game, she finds a way to gain the upper hand on her new family.

15. Slice

In Slice, Chance the Rapper stars as a werewolf pizza delivery guy, and the movie features Joe Keery of Stranger Things — if that's not enough to hook you, then what is? Following a slew of pizza delivery boy murders in a small town, two civilians set out to find and catch the culprits behind the cryptic murder spree.

16. The Cabin in the Woods

We all know that a bunch of friends meeting at a remote cabin in the woods doesn't end well, but it takes a whole movie for the characters in this comedy-horror to realize it. The Cabin in the Woods is also definitely not your stereotypical cabin in the woods style movie, but revealing anything more would ruin the fun of watching this film. Oh, and it features a pre-Thor Chris Hemsworth.

17. Jennifer’s Body

A new cult classic, Jennifer’s Body stars Megan Fox as the local hot girl who gets possessed by a demon and begins to have an insatiable appetite for the guys who never stood a chance with her before. While the evil Jennifer is on the hunt to satisfy her hunger for human flesh with the school’s male population, her friend, played by Amanda Seyfried, decides she needs to end the carnage.

18. Spree

Another movie on this list featuring Joe Keery, Spree follows as a rideshare driver goes to extreme lengths to find social media fame. In order to build and reach his dreams of a massive online following, he begins what he believes to be the perfect way to go viral: murdering his passengers via livestream.

19. Shaun of the Dead

Fusing a satire of the rom-com and a zombie film into one, Shaun of the Dead was incredibly influential in building the funny horror genre and refreshing the entire zombie movie genre, too. A drab London electronics salesman, portrayed by Simon Pegg, is thrust into the zombie apocalypse and takes on the heroic role of leading his girlfriend and family to the safety of the local pub.

20. The Hunt

Satire at its core, this 2020 film is the story of a group of ruthless elites who gather to hunt humans for sport. With 12 strangers waking up in the middle of a forest clearing, it becomes clear to them soon that they are the prey of a dark internet conspiracy theory that the rich hunt people for fun. Things don’t quite go as planned for the predators when the prey begin to turn the tides of the game.

Grab the bags of Halloween candy, sit back, and relax with any one of these movies that'll have you cackling like a witch on a sugar high in no time.