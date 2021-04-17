If you like your game nights with a hearty dose of horror, the best zombie board games feature a zombie-themed fight for survival — though the actual game play can center around different missions and objectives, so you’ll want to choose the game that sounds the most interesting to you. You’ll also want to consider the number of players required to play, and whether there’s a solo-play option. Think about how long you’d like gameplay to last as well — simpler games take about 30 minutes, while more complex picks can last upwards of a few hours.

While making it out alive is usually the main quest of zombie board games, there are many ways to go about this. Competitive games pit players against one another on independent missions, while cooperative games require everyone to work together to come out on top. Some picks are considered semi-cooperative, meaning players team up to accomplish a larger goal, but there are also personal objectives.

Games vary in complexity, and it helps to know how complicated you’d like your game to be. For a one-off game night with players new to the genre, it's usually a safe bet to choose a game that’s fairly simple to set up and learn, so it won’t overwhelm anyone. However, repeat players will likely enjoy picks that are more involved, with different scenarios and outcomes with each game.

These are the four best zombie board games available on Amazon

1. A Semi-Cooperative Zombie Board Game That’s A Fan Favorite Plaid Hat Games Dead Of Winter $46 | Amazon See On Amazon 2 to 5 players, ages 13+

Game length: 60 to 120 minutes With a whopping 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon, among 1,200 and growing reviews, Dead Of Winter from Plaid Hat Games is wildly popular on the site since it combines cooperative and competitive elements into one zombie-packed game. From a cooperative standpoint, players have to unite to protect their colony and survive a brutally harsh winter in an apocalyptic world. Tons of decision-making is required as players partake in activities like fighting off threats, building barricades, and scavenging for necessary supplies. However — and here’s where the game gets extra interesting — players also have their own secret objectives to complete, and sometimes it even means they’ll have to totally sabotage the main mission! Amazon reviewers indicate that Dead Of Winter uses many pieces (so some real setup is required), and there is a bit of a learning curve. However, once you get a solid grasp on how to play, it’s just loads of fun. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This game is AMAZING. First off, the quality is incredible. It includes SO many pieces, I'm surprised it doesn't cost more! And they are super sturdy! Learning to play the game is a little tricky because there are so many different components. But let me tell you, it is so worth it to figure it out! Once you know what you're doing, this game is SO much fun. The replayability factor for this game is super high. I feel like it's always a new experience. I'm obsessed with this game and already ready to buy some expansions!"

2. A Cooperative Zombie Board Game With Variations For Beginners & Experts CMON Zombicide Base Game $96 | Amazon See On Amazon 1 to 6 players, ages 14+

Game length: 20 to 180 minutes The goal of Zombicide from CMON is simple: work with your fellow players, each of whom plays as a unique character with their own abilities and skills, to survive a chaotic zombie apocalypse. And while the premise is straightforward, this game is packed with tons of tricky scenarios that’ll keep you on your toes. Locate weapons and equipment, kill off spooky zombies, make daring escapes… and the coolest part of it all is that your character can become more and more skilled as the game progresses. This pick is the base game of Zombicide, which includes 10 missions with 10 different maps, allowing for plenty of replay value. This includes boards that are made specifically for beginners who'd enjoy a 20-minute game, as well as ones designed for experts who want to dive deep into the apocalyptic world for 3 hours of play. Many pieces are involved in a game of Zombicide, so just know that there is some significant setup required. Despite this, many Amazon reviewers indicate that the game isn’t too difficult to learn, with one person specifically commenting, “The rules are detailed enough to provide a solid framework in which to play but easy enough to learn quickly.” If you find that you’re a big fan of this pick, there are many spin-offs available including the highly adored Black Plague version that’s based in a medieval world. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Setting up the first time and getting acclimated to the rules takes a bit, but once the board is up and the game starts moving, WOW! Very well thought out game. The art is fantastic and the ability to customize the board to create new environments is a fantastic asset. The rules are adjustable depending on how you are playing and the setup allows, if not promotes gamers to be creative. Couldn't be happier with the depth of the game, and once the zombies start moving the action is fast paced and consistent throughout. Definitely recommend this game to any who enjoy the zombie genre and strategy + action games."

3. A Compact Game That Can Be Played Cooperatively Or Competitively Gamelyn Games Tiny Epic Zombies $27 | Amazon See On Amazon 1 to 5 players, ages 14+

Game length: 30 to 45 minutes Despite its miniature box size, Tiny Epic Zombies from Gamelyn Games certainly delivers big when it comes to fun. The board game is all about survival in a zombie-infested mall, and players are required to work towards three different objectives in order to come out victorious. What sets this pick apart from the others on this list is that there are five different play modes. Some require players to work together (aka, a cooperative game), while others are highly competitive. Players can even play as either the survivors or the zombies for an added twist. Tiny Epic Zombies takes just a few minutes to set up, and Amazon reviewers indicate that there is a learning curve involved when it comes to gameplay. However, once players get the hang of it, the game play is quite fast-paced and engaging. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This little game packs lots of excitement and variety. So many different variations and outcomes to this game. My family loves to play and strategize together against a human zombie player, and the zombie player loves to do the same. Takes a few rounds to get familiar with the flow, but that's all part of the fun. I'm anxious to look into more of the Tiny Epic games. Totally recommend purchasing this!"