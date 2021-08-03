Hello, 911? I need to report a flaming hot new relationship. At the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad on August 2, filmmaker Taika Waititi and musician Rita Ora sizzled on the red carpet as they stepped out for the first time as a couple. Waititi — who plays a minor supporting role in the DC Films production — made his official red carpet debut with Ora after months of keeping fans guessing with cheeky social media posts and several reported public sightings. Relationship rumors first began to fly when, in April 2021, Ora Instagrammed a carousel of photos that included a suspiciously blurry snap of the two of them locked in a cozy embrace.

The “Let You Love Me” singer captioned the images with a line that was equal parts cryptic and delightful: "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️."

Since that fateful day, there’s been much speculation about the pair, fueled by leaked images shared by The Daily Mail of Waititi, Ora, and none other than actress and bi icon Tessa Thompson, who appeared to be engaging in some sort of steamy throuple action outside Waititi’s Sydney home in May. Did I mention I’m sweating?

Waititi, who is directing Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder (an apt name given the situation), spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald in June about the incident, saying he was “not really” bothered by the images going viral.

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," Waititi said. "And also, Is it that big a deal? No, not really." Respectfully, sir, I disagree — on behalf of all bisexuals, I can say with certainty that your fiery three-way makeout sesh was and will forever be a big deal.

And while it’s uncertain exactly how Waititi and Ora met, this year has presented an opportunity for the two of them to grow closer down under, as Ora continues filming for The Voice (Australia). Per People, she’s been “spotted several times [...] with Waititi and the cast of the new Thor: Love and Thunder film, leading some fans to believe she's making a cameo in the film.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cameo or not, the chemistry between the two of them is undeniable and has fans cheering on their blossoming relationship. Oscar-winner Waititi, 45, is a recently divorced father of two; in 2018, after seven years of marriage, the Jojo Rabbit star and his wife Chelsea Winstanley split up. Ora, 30, has often kept her love life private, though she was most recently reported to be dating filmmaker Romain Gavras in 2020. This time around, however, she seems more than ready to shine the light on her new relationship.