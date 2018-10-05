9 Halloween Movies On Hulu That Will Make You Want To Skip Trick Or Treating This Year

It's only Oct. 5 and admittedly I've already watched six horror movies this month. If this time of year has taught us anything, it's that getting into the spirit of the season is practically mandatory. I don't have to watch Hocus Pocus every time it's on, but I feel like I should, ya know? A chill is in the air, all your co-worker talks about is how spot-on her Pennywise costume is, and skeleton decorations dangle from every possible surface. Need movies to match the mood? There are at least nine Halloween movies on Hulu that will satisfy all your spooky entertainment needs.

1. Child's Play (1988)

When I tell you I made my mom promptly throw away every stuffed animal in my house after accidentally catching a commercial for this at age 6, I'm speaking the embarrassing truth. There are a lot of creepy-doll-comes-to-life movies out there, but something about Chucky's crude, rude, and violent attitude makes him the ultimate scary movie toy. The fact that he goes from an innocent lifeless mass of fluff and linen that says sweet sayings like "I'm your friend til the end" to a raunchy dude out to terrorize everything in his path is absolutely unshakeable.

2. Teen Wolf (1985)

This is more of a teen comedy than a horror movie, which it makes it perfect for Halloween time viewers who aren't into feeling scared. Michael J. Fox as a high school basketball player who has to deal with transforming into a werewolf? So '80s. So enjoyable. No — the vibe isn't very similar to the MTV series it inspired.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Audiences debated whether this stop-motion animated masterpiece was a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie for years.

“It’s a Halloween movie,” director Henry Selick confirmed in 2015. There you have it, folks. Feel free to watch during the holidays also, because do you really have to choose?

4. Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

There have been so many Madea movies over the years that it's become hard to keep track of the prolific Tyler Perry catalog. Of course there's a Halloween-themed one. In fact, two have been released in the last three years.

5. Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

This is a Mary-Kate and Ashley classic, but isn't everything they've ever been in considered one?

6. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This documentary-style frightfest reinvented what a horror movie could be. It's about time for a rewatch if it's been a while.

7. Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

If you're looking for a campy sci-fi cult classic to watch this Halloween, this movie is just about as ridiculous as it gets. Hopefully you'll end up laughing more than you scream.

8. The Others (2001)

Critically acclaimed supernatural period thriller The Others is chilling, suspenseful, and features a knockout performance from Nicole Kidman. Its tense subtlety basically makes it the opposite of what Killer Klowns From Outer Space is trying to achieve.

9. Hellraiser (1987)

One word: Pinhead.