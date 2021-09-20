Here Are 13 New Halloween Movies To Watch This Season

Like clockwork, when autumn rolls around, so do a ton of ways to celebrate this time of year. From pumpkin-flavored drinks to cinnamon-scented candles and new iterations of chunky sweaters, consumers are swimming in items meant to represent all things fall— which doubles as both cozy and spooky szn. So of course, it’s no surprise there’s also an uptick in scary movies being released. From streaming offerings to theatrical releases, there are quite a few new Halloween movies on offer.

Among hayrides, getting lost in corn mazes, and visiting pumpkin patches, having a scary movie marathon may be the best fall tradition of them all. I mean, is there a better way to celebrate Halloween than shivering in fear with your best friends, all while stuffing your faces with candy? Although you may already have your favorite spooky movies on deck, like Hocus Pocus and The Addams Family, why not change it up with these new releases? From supernatural entities to serial killers, these titles are sure to please all kinds of Halloween fans. And if you’re looking for films the whole family can enjoy, the list also includes a couple of titles that are geared toward the young and the young-at-heart.

1. Candyman

Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, Candyman follows artist Anthony McCoy, who becomes obsessed with the origins of an urban legend known as Candyman, an entity said to be summoned the same way Bloody Mary is. But the elusive figure turns out to be all too real for McCoy. A remake of the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman will definitely have you at the edge of your seat.

2. Don't Breathe 2

When Don’t Breathe was released in 2016, the premise was wild. The film followed a group of teenagers who broke into the house of an old veteran, Norman Nordstrom, who was visually impaired. Despite the teens assuming he’d be an easy target for their antics, Nordstrom was tougher, more skilled, and way scarier than they thought. This sequel follows Nordstrom, but this time, he hunts down the individuals who kidnapped the young girl he’d taken in and raised as his own.

3. Malignant

Malignant is directed by James Wan, who’s responsible for both the Conjuring and Insidious franchises, so you know the film’s the real deal when it comes to scary movies. After a woman begins having visions of murders in real time, she must confront her childhood fear, an evil entity named Gabriel, who has made a vicious return to her life.

4. Nightbooks

One of Netflix’s many October releases, Nightbooks stars Krysten Ritter as an evil witch who kidnaps children from their homes. When Alex — a boy who loves to write scary stories — gets trapped inside the witch's magical apartment, he and his new friend Yasmine hatch an escape plan.

5. Lamb

If you’re tired of scary movies being about the same thing over and over again, Lamb definitely won’t disappoint. After a painful loss, a couple unexpectedly finds a baby lamb and forms a deep attachment to the animal... until things get complicated. Lamb gives off mysterious and eerie vibes similar to the 2019 horror hit Midsommar, which makes sense considering they’re both A24 films.

6. Madres

An Amazon Prime Video original, Madres follows a Mexican American couple who relocate from Los Angeles to a small farming community in California. Expecting their first child, they’re happier than ever. But the wife soon begins to see terrifying visions and believes she and her unborn child are falling victim to a local curse.

7. The Addams Family 2

This animated version of The Addams Family may not be as eccentric as the original, live-action one, but it’s still a fun take on everyone’s favorite ghostly family. Worrying that his kids Wednesday and Pugsley are drifting away, Gomez forces the entire fam to take a road trip together. The cast is stacked with talent actors who lent their voices to the characters, including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg, and Nick Kroll.

8. Halloween Kills

Halloween Kills is the twelfth film in the Halloween cinematic universe, which follows the deranged killer Michael Myers. The film picks up where the 2018 remake, Halloween, ends, with Myers’ apparent death... But in true Halloween fashion, Halloween Kills opens with the revelation that Myers is still alive. Wanting to put an end to his reign of terror, Laurie Strode — played by Jaime Lee Curtis, who reprises her role from the original film — sets out on a mission to kill him once and for all.

9. Prey

In this German Netflix original, a group of men venture out to the woods for a bachelor party. But the getaway quickly goes awry when a hidden shooter attempts to kill them all.

10. Fear of Rain

When a teen with schizophrenia is convinced her neighbor has kidnapped a young girl and is holding her hostage, she must prove to her family and friends that it’s not all in her head. This psychological thriller stars Katherine Heigl, Harry Connick, Jr, and Madison Iseman.

11. Last Night in Soho

Last Night in Soho is definitely not your average scary flick. A film by Edgar Wright, the movie follows a young girl who hopes to be a fashion designer. When she mysteriously manages to go back in time to the 1960s, she meets an aspiring singer — played by The Queen Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy — and literally becomes her. But as she gets deeper into this double life, things take a scary turn.

12. Bingo Hell

Another Amazon Prime film, Bingo Hell follows a group of elderly people who realize their local bingo hall has been hijacked by supernatural and evil forces. Not backing down without a fight, the community bands together, vowing to take back their favorite pastime.

13. There’s Someone Inside Your House

An adaption of a young adult novel by the same name, Netflix’s There’s Someone Inside Your House is another rendition of the classic teen thriller. When Makani moves to Hawaii to live with her grandmother, she learns that a killer is on the loose and murdering people from her high school — and it may have something to do with her past.