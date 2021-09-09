This "Netflix & Chills" Lineup Is Perfect For Your Pre-Halloween Festivities

Whether you’re a fan of all things horror and mischief or you prefer your Halloween with a few more treats than tricks, passing Labor Day means one thing and one thing only: Spooky szn is officially in full swing. And with pumpkin-spiced everything and the return of chunky sweaters, seasonal movies and shows are taking over the screen. No matter your preferences, the 2021 “Netflix & Chills” lineup is full of scary movies, shows, and specials that’ll get you in the autumn mood.

Heading into the Halloween season, one tricky thing to navigate is what, exactly, to watch. Some people prefer literal horror movies like Jaws and Insidious while others would rather be able to fall asleep without the lights on and gravitate more toward something nostalgic like Are You Afraid of the Dark? Luckily Netflix has both, and there are even plenty of family films like Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween and Scaredy Cats that’ll get you in the mood without causing your heart rate to majorly spike.

Regardless of where you stand on the scary movie meter, there’s a good chance you’re at least looking forward to the return of Lucifer and You, both of which continue this fall. The devil in Los Angeles is heading into his last season (since Lucifer is set to wrap with Season 6), while Joe and Love on You have a baby on the way in Season 3 and just can’t seem to stop murdering people. ‘Tis the season, y’all! Here’s what else you’ll want to watch this autumn:

Just Added:

Hotel Del Luna: Season 1

Labyrinth

Level 16

Mars Attacks!

Into The Night (Netflix Series)

Sept. 10

Lucifer (Netflix Series)

Prey (Netflix Film)

Sept. 15

Nightbooks (Netflix Film)

Sept. 16

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Sept. 17

Squid Game (Netflix Series)

Sept. 19

Dark Skies

Sept. 22

Intrusion (Netflix Film)

Sept. 24

Midnight Mass (Netflix Series)

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man (Netflix Series)

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix Film)

Oct. 1

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Family)

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

The Cave

The Devil Inside

Ghost (1990)

Till Death

Zodiac

Oct. 5

Escape the Undertaker (Netflix Film)

Oct. 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film)

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family)

Oct. 9

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 13

Fever Dreams (Netflix Film)

Oct. 15

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Family)

You: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Oct. 20

Night Teeth (Netflix Film)

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Oct. 27

Hypnotic (Netflix Film)

Oct. 31

Incident in a Ghostland

Oct. TBA