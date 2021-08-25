Netflix's September Lineup Is, Like, Super Heavy

September is just around the corner, and with it, the first time kids across the nation will be returning to school en masse since 2020. It’s a stressful time for everyone to adjust to a new normal while also looking back with the 20th anniversary of 9/11. With such heavy things on people’s minds, it’s not a surprise that many of the debuts for September are also heavy-hitters, filled with drama and angst. Luckily, some lighter stuff is coming to Netflix in September 2021, so fans will have both things that serve their mood and escapist fare.

Most networks will be commemorating 9/11 with historical documentaries, but Netflix is going one better, with both a documentary film on Sept. 1, and a drama called Worth arriving a few days later. The film is based on the true story of how the government struggled to compensate families who lost family members due to the Sept. 11 attacks. It’s not the only heavy-duty drama coming this month, either. Fans of Melissa McCarthy will see the comedian take on a more serious role in The Starling.

But there’s fun stuff on the way as well. The Circle will be back for yet another round of reality show dating, arriving in its patented weekly batch drop format starting Sept. 8. Nailed It! will nail it again for Season 6 with all-new bakes. And in comedy, Sex Education will be back for a third season of high school antics in and out of the bedroom.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix for September 2021.

Sept. 1

How to Be a Cowboy (Netflix Series)

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix Documentary)

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Blue Lagoon

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Sept. 2

Afterlife of the Party (Netflix Film)

Final Account

Q-Force (Netflix Series)

Sept. 3

Dive Club (Netflix Family)

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)

Sharkdog (Netflix Family)

Worth (Netflix Film)

Sept. 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix Weekly Documentary)

Sept. 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix Family)

On the Verge (Netflix Series)

Untold: Breaking Point (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 8

The Circle: Season 3 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Into the Night: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

JJ+E (Netflix Film)

Sept. 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix Documentary)

The Women and the Murderer (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (Netflix Family)

Kate (Netflix Film)

Lucifer: The Final Season (Netflix Series)

Metal Shop Masters (Netflix Series)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

Prey (Netflix Film)

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Sept. 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure (Netflix Family)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix Family)

Sept. 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Nightbooks (Netflix Film)

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Too Hot To Handle Latino (Netflix Weekly Series)

Sept. 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix Family)

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 17

Ankahi Kahaniya (Netflix Film)

Chicago Party Aunt (Netflix Series)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (Netflix Film)

Sex Education: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Squid Game (Netflix Series)

The Stronghold (Netflix Film)

Sept. 19

Dark Skies

Sept. 20

Grown Ups

Sept. 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (Netflix Family)

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Sept. 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (Netflix Film)

Dear White People: Volume 4 (Netflix Series)

Intrusion (Netflix Film)

Jaguar (Netflix Series)

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 23

Je Suis Karl (Netflix Film)

Sept. 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Ganglands (Braqueurs) (Netflix Series)

Jailbirds New Orleans (Netflix Series)

Midnight Mass (Netflix Series)

My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix Family)

The Starling (Netflix Film)

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 28

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix Family)

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sept. 29

The Chestnut Man (Netflix Series)

Friendzone (Netflix Film)

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 (Netflix Series)

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix Film)

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love (Netflix Film)

Sept. 30

Love 101: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Luna Park (Netflix Series)

The Phantom

Sept. TBA