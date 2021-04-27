The Circle's Season 3 Premiere Date Is Way Sooner Than You Think

Get ready for even more reality tea: The Circle is officially coming back for round three. Netflix's reality show/social experiment has been a hit since premiering in 2020 thanks to its fun take on social media and digital drama. Luckily, fans can look forward to another installment of the one-of-a-kind competition. Here's everything to know about Netflix's The Circle Season 3, from info about its release date to casting intel.

Based on the British reality show of the same name, The Circle places contestants in separate apartments, where they compete to become the most popular player through text-based communication only. Over the course of each season, they take part in fun challenges, try to sniff out catfishes, and form alliances that can become endearing friendships or result in devastating back-stabbing.

After The Circle Season 1 cemented the show as a Netflix reality TV staple, Season 2 threw in in plenty of twists to keep viewers on their toes. From a brand-new power called The Joker to guest appearances from Netflix faves like Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, it's clear the series will continue to be full of plenty of social media surprises to enjoy. It's good The Circle will continue to keep things fresh, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, a brand-new installment is currently in the works.

Here's everything we know about Season 3 so far:

The Circle Season 3 Release Date

The Circle Season 1 premiered in January 2020, while Season 2 premiered a little over a year later in April 2021. On Aug. 19, 2021, Netflix confirmed The Circle Season 3 would also premiere in 2021, giving the series two cycles in a single year (not unlike most reality series on broadcast networks). The new season will arrive on Sept. 8, 2021.

The Circle Season 3 Schedule

The Circle is one of the few series that Netflix releases in batches, instead of in its patented “all at once” marathon drop. The schedule for the new season is as follows.

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Episodes 1-4

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Episodes 5-8

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Episodes 9-12

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Finale

The Circle Season 3 Cast

Like the first two seasons, viewers will probably have to wait until just a few days before Season 3 drops to get acquainted with the latest cast members. Netflix keeps its reality cast on lock, though it should be noted that The Circle is currently casting for future seasons (Seasons 4 and 5) with an application deadline of October 2, 2021.

Netflix has confirmed Critics’ Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau will return to host the series.

The Circle Season 3 Plot

Here is the synopsis for the new season of The Circle, including promises of “new twists.”

The Circle is back and season 3 promises more twists and surprises in store. A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?

The Circle Season 3 Trailer

The Circle Season 3 has not yet released a trailer, though, much like Season 2, fans probably won’t get their first look at the new season until close to the premiere date.

The Circle Season 1-2 are streaming on Netflix.