Add Jonathan Van Ness to the list of people who absolutely won quarantine. The Queer Eye host and non-binary icon answered big science questions and unpacked systemic oppression each week on their podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, adopted a dog named Pablo, and casually got married to their "best friend." No big deal! If you're wondering about Jonathan Van Ness' new husband, join the club. Not a whole bunch is known about Mark Peacock.

Before you slip down a social media rabbit hole for details, pause your lurking fingers: I did it so you don't have to. According to Van Ness' sweet Instagram about his beau, the two went on their first date in London, where Peacock is originally from. (His Insta bio reads "London born, USA based," and his Insta handle is literally @marklondon.)

Van Ness revealed they went on several more dates during his comedy tour, which was a run trough Australia and New Zealand in February 2020. And even though they wrote the timeline felt “a bit intense,” JVN took the plunge and asked Peacock to accompany them on a trip to Amsterdam to meet their friends and their mom. “Something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same,” they continued. Peacock also Instagrammed about marrying his “soulmate and one true love,” so clearly the feeling is mutual.

It's not quite clear how or when exactly the two met, but Van Ness has been liking Peacock's photos since at least October 2019. And in February 2020, Peacock shared a 2020 Oscars night photo with credit to @jvn.

So, these two heartfelt hotties got married in quarantine. But what else? Peacock's Instagram bio says he "puts the 'gin' in 'ginger,'" so it's clear he has a sense of humor. He's posted tons of silly photos sprinkled in with some seriously steamy bod pics. Peacock's birthday is on Aug. 23 (which makes him a Virgo) and (if my calculations and Instagram stalking are correct) he's 35 years old. He took up gymnastics as hobby in 2019 and his quarantine hobby of choice seems to be gardening. So sweet!

Peacock's also big on fitness, if his super sexy pics and workout videos on Insta didn't already clue you into that. And according to Peacock's old social media accounts, it seems he used to work at Men's Health UK. He even graced the cover as an intern for the January/February 2014 issue. His current occupation is unclear, but you can certainly enjoy workout routine vids, food porn, and the occasional goofy selfie on his Instagram.

Who deserves to be happy more than JVN? It looks like his sweet relationship is 10s across the board, and I can't wait to see how their love grows. 2021 is already looking up.