'The Circle' Season 2 Cast's Instagrams Show Off Their IRL Social Media Skills

Open up your DMs: The Circle Season 2 is coming. With brand-new contestants, the newest installment of Netflix's hit social media-based reality show is bound to serve up even more hilarious challenges and digital drama. But first, why not get to know the newcomers a little bit? Behold, The Circle Season 2 cast's Instagrams...

Based on the British reality series of the same name, The Circle became a smash-hit for Netflix when its first season premiered in January 2020. The reality show/"social experiment" placed 14 contestants in separate apartments, where they vied to be the most popular player through text-based communication only. They took part in challenges, formed alliances, and (in the case of some contestants) pulled off some seriously convincing catfishing. Honestly, it's perfect pandemic TV.

Over the course of the season, players rank one another each week. Those with the highest number of votes become "influencers" who can choose which of the lowest vote-getters get eliminated and potentially win the final $100,000 cash prize. While being a social media pro IRL can be helpful in this game, it's not a requirement (for instance, Season 1 fan-favorite Shubham Goel wasn't into posting online at all).

It's too soon to tell what online drama will go down this time around, especially since new players often join the game unexpectedly. In the meantime, though, you can get to know the first eight members of The Circle Season 2's cast by checking their Instas for all the juicy details.

Bryant

Bryant certainly seems the most zen of all the Circle contestants. The 27-year-old wellness guru is all about good vibes; he even founded a meditation practice called Modern Nirvana.

Chloe

Chloe is no stranger to Netflix — she was a contestant on the 2020 reality dating show Too Hot To Handle and has since racked up over a million Instagram followers. Now, the 22-year-old Essex native is back and ready to put her influencer skills to the test.

Courtney

Courtney is a Los Angeles content creator and the host of the pop culture podcast "Overheard in the Pantry." The 28-year-old also hosts the YouTube live show "Green Chair Chats," on which he has unfiltered discussions about life and the latest pop culture drama.

Jack

As a current student at the University of Chicago, 20-year-old Jack is one of the youngest contestants this season. He doesn't post a ton on Instagram, but his feed features snapshots of him traveling and chilling out with friends and family.

Lee

Lee Swift is a 58-year-old author who writes LGBTQ+ romance novels under the pseudonym Kris Cook and also works as a ghost writer (perfect for being a catfish... or sniffing one out). He currently has under 200 Instagram followers, but maybe he'll use his writing skills to get ahead in the competition.

Deleesa

Deleesa is a 32-year-old YouTube creator with several vlog channels, covering everything from beauty to family. She's also a "momtrepeneur" to her 18-month-old daughter Toni, and is currently expecting Baby No. 2!

Savannah

Savannah is a 25-year-old fashion and beauty influencer based in Los Angeles who regularly shares beauty tips and fitness pics. She has over 200,000 Insta followers, but will she be able to influence her fellow contestants on The Circle?

Terilisha

Terilisha is a 34-year-old singer-songwriter from Dallas, Texas. In 2019, she released an EP called The Blue Heart.

Fans can look forward to officially meeting these contestants when the first four episodes of The Circle Season 2 hit Netflix on Wednesday, April 14.