Sex Education Season 3 Is Coming To Netflix So Soon

Since it got into making original programming, Netflix has aimed to bring in not just American TV, but U.K. shows as well. From dramas like The Crown to reality fare like The Great British Baking Show, Netflix fans love British-based (and British-accented) TV. Add that the Netflix’s teen-comedy lineup and the result is Sex Education, a comedy-drama set at Moordale Secondary School about the adventures of Otis, an insecure teen who turns out to be a whiz at sex therapy. Fans will be delighted to know Sex Education Season 3 is finally on the way, with a release date this fall.

The series first debuted back in the winter of 2019 with Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn and Gillian Anderson as his mother, a sex therapist who has accidentally taught him everything she knows. Like so many teen comedies, Otis learns he has a gift and becomes more confident after starting a sex therapy business for his classmates alongside his friend Maeve Wiley. A second season arrived in January of 2020, where Otis finally gets the girl, Ola, only to discover that high school romance is far more pressure than he ever anticipated.

Season 3 was initially planned to arrive in the winter of 2021, but filming was delayed due to pandemic shutdowns. Thankfully fans don’t have too much longer to wait, with Season 3 finally scheduled for Sept. 17, 2021.

Sex Education Season 3 First Look Teasers

Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix released the first look photos for Sex Education Season 3 on June 24, 2021. As Otis has grown up, it is notable that his mother, who was so central to the first season, has receded into the background, to the point where there are no photos of Anderson as part of the set. Instead, fans get a look at what Maeve, Eric, Adam, and Otis are now up to.

Sex Education Season 3 Cast

Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

Though there aren’t photos of Anderson in this batch, Sex Education Season 3 will see the return of Butterfield as Otis and Anderson as Jean. Emma Mackey will also be back as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Otis’ BFF Eric, and Patricia Allison as Ola, even though fans know they broke up last season.

Connor Swindells returns as Adam and Aimee-Lou Wood as Maeve’s BFF Aimee. In addition, Kedar Williams-Stirling will be back as Head Boy Jackson, Chaneil Kular as Anwar, the popular Untouchables leader, and other Untouchables Simone Ashley as Olivia, and Mimi Keene as Ruby.

Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick are also listed to return.

In the new faces, the biggest addition is Jason Isaacs, of Harry Potter fame, playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother. Jemima Kirke also joins as the new headteacher, Hope, and Indra Ové will play Elsie’s foster mum Anna. And a new non-binary student, Cal, will enter Moordale, played by Dua Saleh, for whom this will be their acting debut.

Sex Education Season 3 Plot

Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

As for how all the Moordale students are doing after this 18 month break, here’s the synopsis for Season 3:

“It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

Sex Education Season 3 debuts on Netflix on Sept. 17, 2021, with eight episodes.