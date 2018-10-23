22 'Addams Family' Quotes For Captions This Halloween That Are Clever & Spooky

During Thanksgiving and the holiday season, you're looking forward to spending time with your family and friends. Well, on Halloween, you do the same, except you love to spend it with the Addams family. Oh, what I would give to have a big love like Morticia and Gomez, and to hang out with Wednesday on the regular. I would happily be accepted into their crew, and have already watched this iconic movie a hundred times in preparation. So, for any Halloween pics I take this year, you know I'm using Addams Family quotes for captions when I'm ready to post.

If you're in dire need of a last-minute Halloween costume, Wednesday is your girl. All you need is a long-sleeve black dress, white collared shirt, and two braids. Grab a pair of black tights and your favorite tube of dark lipstick, and you're ready to win the Insta game with one of these captions.

You may already have your costume picked out, but are spending time cuddling up with bae watching #CoupleGoals, Morticia and Gomez, before you head out to the Halloween party. Maybe you're spending time with your very own Addams family squad — aka, your besties. Either way, you'll want to use any of the 22 quotes from the film for your Instagram captions.

1. "Last night you were unhinged. You were like some desperate, howling demon. You frightened me. Do it again!" — Morticia

2. "Pugsley, sit in the chair... so we can play a game." — Wednesday

3. "How long has it been since we've waltzed?" — Gomez

4. "And our credo: 'Sic gorgiamus allos subjectatos nunc.' We gladly feast on those who would subdue us. Not just pretty words." — Morticia

5. "Either way, what bliss." — Gomez

6. "You were so beautiful. Pale and mysterious. No one even looked at the corpse." — Gomez

7. "When we first met years ago, it was an evening much like this. Magic in the air." — Morticia

8. "It was just a party. It's over. It means nothing." — Uncle Fester

9. "To live without you, only that would be torture." — Gomez

10. "I'm blinded by such beauty." — Gomez

11. "Nobody gets out of the Bermuda Triangle, not even for a vacation. Everyone knows that." — Wednesday

12. "Oh, my little bundle. So much you don't understand." — Dr. Pinderschloss

13. "About the séance tonight, I wish you'd come." — Morticia

14. "Sweet Oblivion, open your arms!" — Wednesday in Hamlet

15. "You bewitched me." — Gomez

16. "You are too precious for words, why I could just... eat you alive!" — Margaret

17. "Thing, you're a handful." — Morticia

18. "Don't be a baby. I know what I'm doing." — Wednesday

19. "Spirits above me, give me a sign. Shall I be joyous... or shall I be damned?" — Gomez

20. "It's so sweet. He looks just like a little entrée." — Morticia

21. "Smell that air, Fester! Like a tomb." — Gomez

22. "A-ha! Showtime!" — Gomez