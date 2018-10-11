If you've ever seen The Addams Family, then you know how next-level Morticia and Gomez Addams are toward each other. From their sexual innuendos, to their consistent complimenting of each other, to their wicked dance moves — this couple is iconic. Gomez Addams from The Addams Family is one of the smoothest characters I've ever seen on the big screen, TBH, and the way Morticia flirts with her man — just, wow. If my marriage isn't as spicy as theirs, I'm going to be disappointed. As I watched The Addams Family, I found myself swooning left and right over the lines Gomez used on his "Querida," and it got me thinking about all the ways he truly is the perfect partner.

If you had to name three things your ideal partner would have, I can almost guarantee that Gomez has at least one or two of them. You may want someone who supports you in every aspect of your life, or someone who knows how to be romantic, or someone who's not embarrassed to tell you just how much you mean to them. Gomez Addams has all of these and then some. Read on for more reasons Gomez is the man you never knew you needed in your life.

1 He's romantic as hell. Giphy Romance should never die, you guys! What ever happened to bringing your SO roses on any given day, or buying them their favorite snack when you know they're having an especially tough day, or just doing nice things for no particular reason? Gomez is the epitome of romantic in The Addams Family. From his adorable little pet names for Morticia, like "Querida," "Cara mia," and "Mon cheri," to his constant admiration of his wife and his rush to save her at the end of the movie when she was being tortured... ugh. If you need even more proof that Gomez is a complete romantic, take a look at some of his most swoon-worthy lines: "I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss." Not to mention, "To live without you, only that would be torture." Like, c'mon! It doesn't get much better than that.

2 He's not embarrassed to say how he feels. Giphy What is it with people refusing to express how they feel about someone? I get it, it's scary and it can lead to rejection, but if everyone would just lay everything out on the table and stop being embarrassed to do it, dating would be so much simpler. Gomez does just that. He never misses an opportunity to tell Morticia how he feels about her, and honestly, why can't everyone be that way?! I mean, look at this line: "Banish the fear, mi querida. You are the only cactus in the garden of my life." S'cute, right? I want to be someone's cactus.

3 He's an amazing dancer. Giphy Is it just me or does someone with wicked dance moves automatically become 10 times more attractive? The way their hips move in sync with yours; your feet finding their own beat, together; your chests leaning on each other as the music takes you.... no? Just me?

4 He's constantly admiring his wife. Giphy Find yourself a partner who never runs out of things they find beautiful about you, and tells you each day just how much they admire you. Gomez never wanes when it comes to telling Morticia how awestruck she makes him over and over again. When they reminisce about the night they met at a funeral, he tells her exactly how she bewitched him, resulting in him proposing that very night. "You were so beautiful. Pale and mysterious. No one even looked at the corpse." Which, no one looking at a corpse at a funeral is a pretty big deal. You freaking go, Morticia.

5 He supports her through anything. Giphy Now, you and I both know the Addams family is quite the odd bunch. When Morticia was in labor, and Gomez was asking her all those (strange) questions, that was his way of supporting her because as a family, they enjoy pain and inhuman torture. Totally normal! If that's not your cup of tea, I don't blame you, but the point is he was supporting her! Your perfect partner should do the same.