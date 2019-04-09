The First 'Addams Family' Teaser Will Have You Snapping Your Fingers

If you look for any excuse to incorporate rhythmic snapping and a glamorously spooky wardrobe into your daily life, you're in luck. The creepy, kooky Addams family is moving from retro TV channels to the big screen in a new animated film this fall. Start preparing for this reunion ASAP, because the first Addams Family teaser promises appearances from the entire well-known clan.

Starring Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as parents Gomez and Morticia Addams, The Addams Family also includes an all-star vocal cast of Chloë Grace Mortez as cynical Addams daughter Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as son Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. That already sounds like a family dinner I'd want to crash. While most families likely want to hide their weird side when company comes to call, this isn't the case for the Addamses in this animated flick.

Entertainment Weekly's synopsis of The Addams Family teases that while they are planning for a massive family occasion, the Addamses have to deal with a reality TV host (Allison Janney) who is driven toward creating a perfectly picturesque suburbia. Needless to say, the Addamses' spooky mansion is probably interfering with her grand, Pinterest-friendly vision. Do they bend to her demands for an appearance of normalcy?

The film's official teaser sets the titular family apart from others from the start, taking viewers through a seemingly abandoned, haunted home before revealing Gomez and Morticia at the doorway. "It's hideous," the elegant matriarch says about the house.

"It's horrible," the suave Gomez says before the two agree, "It's home."

MGM on YouTube

The teaser also delves into Wednesday's longing for excitement, Pugsley's fondness for explosions, and, of course, the snapping fingers made famous in the opening theme for the original The Addams Family TV series. Based on a New Yorker cartoon, the black-and-white sitcom ran from 1964 to 1966, introducing viewers to the eccentric family with a collective taste for the darker things in life. The sitcom inspired animated cartoons and two live-action films before plans for the upcoming The Addams Family were announced.

Directed by Sausage Party's Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the movie may also delve into territory previously unseen by Addams Family fans. In a 2018 statement, Vernon said about the project:

Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new. With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film.

It sounds like the new story will explore how Morticia and Gomez became the solid couple that decades of TV fans have declared as goals. Whether viewers relate to their sophisticated romance, Wednesday's sarcasm, or Pugsley's odd hobbies, they ought to find a familiar presence in one of these characters. Is it too early to start researching an Addams Family costume to wear to a screening?

The Addams Family is in theaters on Oct. 11, 2019.