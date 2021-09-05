Halloween

Turn Your Dog Into A PSL Or A Panda With These Halloween Costumes

Pics of your pup in these outfits will be a total treat.

By Daffany Chan
Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

With fall just around the corner, Halloween is bound to creep up on you before you know it. As you brainstorm ideas for your costume, you may also be looking to include your four-legged friend on your plans. Thankfully, there are plenty of dog Halloween costumes on Amazon that’ll have you set for Oct. 31. Get ready to dress your pooch up with everything from a teddy bear to sushi for this year’s spooky celebrations.

Coming up with a creative costume every year for Halloween can certainly take some work. With Amazon’s collection of dog halloween costumes, you can easily browse through a whole slew of options that will have your pet ready for all your Halloween parties this fall. Your four-legged friend could even dress up as an iced latte or a Marvel superhero like Captain America.

To help you decide on how you’ll dress your pooch on Oct. 31, check out these top dog Halloween costumes on Amazon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

California Costumes Pet Ups Pal Dog Costume Costume
Amazon
$19
Rubie's Store Walking Teddy Bear Pet Suit
Amazon
$21
Marvel Legends Captain America Dog Costume
Amazon
$17
Rubie's Disney: Winnie The Pooh Pet Costume
Amazon
$21
Coppthinktu Puppy Latte Costume
Amazon
$16
California Costumes Panda Costume
Amazon
$24
Mission Pets Shrimp Sushi Costume
Amazon
$30
Rubie's 'Star Wars' Ewok Pet Costume
Amazon
$20
Hotumn Cowboy Dog Costume
Amazon
$11
Rubie's Costume Cupcake Dog
Amazon
$11
Rubie's DC Comics Wonder Woman Pet Costume
Amazon
$18
$13
GBD Halloween Costume For Pet Dinosaur Hoodies
Amazon
$15
DC Comics Superman Dog Costume
Amazon
$17
'Star Wars' Yoda Costume for Dogs — Baby Yoda
Amazon
$17
Mogoko Dog Cat Octopus Costumes
Amazon
$21
Cyeollo Sequin Mermaid Dog Costume
Amazon
$18
Rubie's Wickedly Cute Tutu Dress Pet Costume
Amazon
$15

Truly, there are so many options for your pup. Whether you want to go cute and cuddly, the superhero route, or if you want to totally transform your fur baby into another animal entirely, you should have no problem finding the perfect get-up.