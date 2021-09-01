Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Schedule Is Frightful And Delightful
Happy fall, y'all.
Can you smell it? The pumpkin spice in the air? The smell of fear wafting off of children as they head back to school without their homework? Halloween is the queen of fall, and with cooler weather coming, that means spooky season is almost here. And to help get you in the mood, Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 schedule is here to make the season’s TV full of fright.
Some networks live and die by the winter holiday season, but not as many go hard for Halloween. While some may feature a few nights of horror films or debut a scary TV show or two, Freeform goes all out for October, with a daily schedule that’s packed with spooky season goodies. It’s the perfect at-home accompaniment for DIYing costumes, making decorations, and carving pumpkins.
This year brings new titles to the network, adding more terrible terror and fun festivities to the schedule. Fans will get to watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, Cowboys & Aliens, and Men in Black II, among other visual treats. But don’t worry, the classics are still out in force, with Hocus Pocus as the channel’s centerpiece along with Tim Burton classics and timeless films like Ghostbusters.
Here’s the full October schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween (times listed in ET):
Friday, Oct. 1
- 2:30 p.m. Casper
- 5:00 p.m. The Addams Family
- 7:00 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Saturday, Oct. 2
- 7:00 a.m. The Goonies
- 9:35 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 12:15 p.m. Casper
- 2:45 p.m. The Addams Family
- 4:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 6:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 9:00 p.m. Monsters University
- 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters
Sunday, Oct. 3
- 7:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 8:40 a.m. Ghostbusters
- 11:10 a.m. Matilda
- 1:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 2:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. Maleficent
- 8:50 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Freeform Premiere)
- 11:30 p.m. The Craft
Monday, Oct. 4
- 12:30 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 1:30 p.m. The Goonies
- 4:00 p.m. Matilda
- 6:00 p.m. The Craft
- 8:30 p.m. Fright Night (Freeform Premiere)
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, Oct. 5
- 10:30 a.m. Matilda
- 12:30 p.m. Casper
- 3:00 p.m. Shrek
- 5:00 p.m. Shrek 2
- 7:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, Oct. 6
- 10:30 a.m. Casper
- 12:30 p.m. Shrek
- 2:30 p.m. Shrek 2
- 4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 6:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, Oct. 7
- 11:30 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 1:30 p.m. Halloweentown
- 3:30 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 6:00 p.m. Ghostbusters
- 8:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12:00 a.m. Jaws 3 (Freeform Premiere)
Friday, Oct. 8
- 10:30 a.m. Ghostbusters
- 9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming
- 12:00 a.m. Frankenweenie
Saturday, Oct. 9
- 7:00 a.m. Turbo
- 9:10 a.m. Shrek
- 11:15 a.m. Shrek 2
- 1:20 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 3:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 p.m. The Addams Family
- 11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Sunday, Oct. 10
- 7:00 a.m. Shrek
- 9:05 a.m. Shrek 2
- 11:10 a.m. Shrek Forever After
- 1:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 5:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:40 p.m. The Addams Family
- 9:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:50 p.m. Casper
Monday, Oct. 11
- 11:30 a.m. Jaws (Freeform Premiere)
- 2:30 p.m. Jaws 2 (Freeform Premiere)
- 5:05 p.m. Alien
- 7:45 p.m. Aliens
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, Oct. 12
- 3:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 4:00 p.m. Casper
- 6:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, Oct. 13
- 12:30 p.m. Casper
- 3:00 p.m. Halloweentown
- 5:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, Oct. 14
- 1:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3:30 p.m. Hook
- 6:45 p.m. Matilda
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 15
- 11:00 a.m. Matilda
- 9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming
Saturday, Oct. 16
- 7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters
- 9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 3:05 p.m. Men in Black
- 5:15 p.m. Men in Black II (Freeform Premiere)
- 7:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 9:25 p.m. Maleficent
- 11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Freeform Premiere)
Sunday, Oct. 17
- 7:00 a.m. The Middle: Halloween Episode
- 7:30 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:30 a.m. Men in Black
- 12:40 p.m. Men in Black II
- 2:40 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 11:35 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12:05 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 18
- 2:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 4:00 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
- 4:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:30 p.m. Casper
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, Oct. 19
- 12:30 p.m. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- 3:40 p.m. X-Men: First Class
- 6:50 p.m. Men in Black
- 9:00 p.m. Men in Black II
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, Oct. 20
- 10:30 a.m. X-Men: First Class
- 1:30 p.m. Cowboys & Aliens (Freeform Premiere)
- 4:00 p.m. Men in Black
- 6:00 p.m. Men in Black II
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, Oct. 21
- 4:00 p.m. The Craft
- 6:30 p.m. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (Freeform Premiere)
- 9:00 p.m. Maleficent
- 12:00 a.m. Mirror Mirror
Friday, Oct. 22
- 10:30 a.m. The Craft
- 9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming
- 12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, Oct. 23
- 7:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. Casper
- 11:50 a.m. Shrek
- 1:55 p.m. Shrek 2
- 4:00 p.m. Halloweentown
- 6:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:15 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
- 11:30 p.m. Fright Night
Sunday, Oct. 24
- 7:00 a.m. Casper
- 9:30 a.m. Shrek
- 11:40 a.m. Shrek 2
- 1:45 p.m. Halloweentown
- 3:50 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 10:55 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Oct. 25
- 1:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 2:00 p.m. The Goonies
- 4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 5:00 p.m. Shrek
- 7:00 p.m. Shrek 2
- 9:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Tuesday, Oct. 26
- 12:00 p.m. The Goonies
- 2:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 3:00 p.m. Shrek
- 5:00 p.m. Shrek 2
- 7:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 9:00 p.m. Maleficent
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- 1:00 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 3:30 p.m. Casper
- 6:00 p.m. Matilda
- 8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
- 12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”
Thursday, Oct. 28
- 11:30 a.m. Casper
- 2:00 p.m. Matilda
- 4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters
- 6:30 p.m. The Craft
- 9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:00 a.m. Frankenweenie
Friday, Oct. 29
- 12:30 p.m. Men in Black
- 9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming
- 12:00 a.m. Men in Black II
Saturday, Oct. 30
- 7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8:00 a.m. Ghostbusters
- 10:30 a.m. Men in Black
- 12:35 p.m. Men in Black II
- 2:35 p.m. Goosebumps
- 5:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (Freeform Premiere)
- 7:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:00 p.m. Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (Freeform Premiere)
Sunday, Oct. 31
- 7:00 a.m. Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 10:00 a.m. Goosebumps
- 12:30 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 4:45 p.m. Casper
- 7:15 p.m. Maleficent
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters