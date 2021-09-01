Can you smell it? The pumpkin spice in the air? The smell of fear wafting off of children as they head back to school without their homework? Halloween is the queen of fall, and with cooler weather coming, that means spooky season is almost here. And to help get you in the mood, Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween 2021 schedule is here to make the season’s TV full of fright.

Some networks live and die by the winter holiday season, but not as many go hard for Halloween. While some may feature a few nights of horror films or debut a scary TV show or two, Freeform goes all out for October, with a daily schedule that’s packed with spooky season goodies. It’s the perfect at-home accompaniment for DIYing costumes, making decorations, and carving pumpkins.

This year brings new titles to the network, adding more terrible terror and fun festivities to the schedule. Fans will get to watch Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, Cowboys & Aliens, and Men in Black II, among other visual treats. But don’t worry, the classics are still out in force, with Hocus Pocus as the channel’s centerpiece along with Tim Burton classics and timeless films like Ghostbusters.

Here’s the full October schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween (times listed in ET):

Friday, Oct. 1

2:30 p.m. Casper

5:00 p.m. The Addams Family

7:00 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Oct. 2

7:00 a.m. The Goonies

9:35 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15 p.m. Casper

2:45 p.m. The Addams Family

4:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

6:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

9:00 p.m. Monsters University

11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters

Sunday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:40 a.m. Ghostbusters

11:10 a.m. Matilda

1:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. Maleficent

8:50 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Monday, Oct. 4

12:30 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

1:30 p.m. The Goonies

4:00 p.m. Matilda

6:00 p.m. The Craft

8:30 p.m. Fright Night (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. Matilda

12:30 p.m. Casper

3:00 p.m. Shrek

5:00 p.m. Shrek 2

7:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. Casper

12:30 p.m. Shrek

2:30 p.m. Shrek 2

4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:30 p.m. Halloweentown

3:30 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:00 p.m. Ghostbusters

8:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 a.m. Jaws 3 (Freeform Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m. Ghostbusters

9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. Frankenweenie

Saturday, Oct. 9

7:00 a.m. Turbo

9:10 a.m. Shrek

11:15 a.m. Shrek 2

1:20 p.m. Shrek Forever After

3:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family

11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Sunday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. Shrek

9:05 a.m. Shrek 2

11:10 a.m. Shrek Forever After

1:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:40 p.m. The Addams Family

9:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:50 p.m. Casper

Monday, Oct. 11

11:30 a.m. Jaws (Freeform Premiere)

2:30 p.m. Jaws 2 (Freeform Premiere)

5:05 p.m. Alien

7:45 p.m. Aliens

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 12

3:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:00 p.m. Casper

6:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 13

12:30 p.m. Casper

3:00 p.m. Halloweentown

5:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m. Hook

6:45 p.m. Matilda

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 15

11:00 a.m. Matilda

9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming

Saturday, Oct. 16

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters

9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

3:05 p.m. Men in Black

5:15 p.m. Men in Black II (Freeform Premiere)

7:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus

9:25 p.m. Maleficent

11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. The Middle: Halloween Episode

7:30 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

10:30 a.m. Men in Black

12:40 p.m. Men in Black II

2:40 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

9:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:35 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

12:05 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 18

2:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4:00 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

4:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:30 p.m. Casper

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 19

12:30 p.m. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

3:40 p.m. X-Men: First Class

6:50 p.m. Men in Black

9:00 p.m. Men in Black II

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. X-Men: First Class

1:30 p.m. Cowboys & Aliens (Freeform Premiere)

4:00 p.m. Men in Black

6:00 p.m. Men in Black II

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 21

4:00 p.m. The Craft

6:30 p.m. The Huntsman: Winter’s War (Freeform Premiere)

9:00 p.m. Maleficent

12:00 a.m. Mirror Mirror

Friday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. The Craft

9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, Oct. 23

7:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Casper

11:50 a.m. Shrek

1:55 p.m. Shrek 2

4:00 p.m. Halloweentown

6:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:15 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

11:30 p.m. Fright Night

Sunday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. Casper

9:30 a.m. Shrek

11:40 a.m. Shrek 2

1:45 p.m. Halloweentown

3:50 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)

8:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

10:55 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, Oct. 25

1:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2:00 p.m. The Goonies

4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless

5:00 p.m. Shrek

7:00 p.m. Shrek 2

9:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 26

12:00 p.m. The Goonies

2:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless

3:00 p.m. Shrek

5:00 p.m. Shrek 2

7:00 p.m. Shrek Forever After

9:00 p.m. Maleficent

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1:00 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30 p.m. Casper

6:00 p.m. Matilda

8:00 p.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons: “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 28

11:30 a.m. Casper

2:00 p.m. Matilda

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters

6:30 p.m. The Craft

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Frankenweenie

Friday, Oct. 29

12:30 p.m. Men in Black

9:00 p.m. Family Guy: Halloween Programming

12:00 a.m. Men in Black II

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8:00 a.m. Ghostbusters

10:30 a.m. Men in Black

12:35 p.m. Men in Black II

2:35 p.m. Goosebumps

5:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (Freeform Premiere)

7:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:00 p.m. Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 31