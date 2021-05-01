Selenators are about to get a creepy new movie that sounds like it's fresh out of the Black Mirror universe. The singer's latest project could have you skipping your scroll for a hot minute, because Selena Gomez's horror movie Spiral takes a pretty dark look at social media. Here's what to know about the flick so far.

Dubbed a psychological thriller, Spiral will star Gomez as a former influencer whose overuse of social media eventually "causes her body to literally fall apart," per Deadline. While Melissa Broder and Petra Collins wrote the story and first draft, Phoebe Fisher will take on the final version of the script. The dark thriller will probably keep viewers off of their phones, for a moment at least, if it's as creepy as it sounds.

Drake will executive produce the Picturestart production alongside Future the Prince (whose real name is Adel Nur), while Matthew Budman and Sumaiya Kaveh will produce through Forest Hill Entertainment. Collins, who previously directed Gomez's "Fetish" music video, will direct the film.

It's unclear if the horror movie will have the same dreamy glow as Collins and Gomez's last collab. The "Fetish" video featured plenty of eyebrow-raising elements that were borderline creepy, like when Gomez used an eyelash curler on her tongue. Oh yeah, and there was that creepy AF 2018 short film Love Story that Collins directed and Gomez starred in, which could hint at the upcoming flick's vibe. The film will be Collins' first full-length feature as a director.

FYI, the film also has some ties to Euphoria because Fisher, who will reportedly write the final script, was the series' producer. Plus, Drake and Nur are executive producers on the series.

The news of Spiral comes on the heels of Gomez's filming wrap for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The upcoming series stars Gomez as Mabel, a true crime-lover who gets involved in a real-life murder in her building. The series also features Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Other projects for Selenators to watch out for include Gomez's return as Mavis in Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformia, as well as the fashion thriller Dollhouse and the mountain-climbing biopic In the Shadow of the Mountain.

There is no release date set for Spiral yet, so you'll need to stay tuned for further news.