Though it seems like Miley Cyrus' younger sis is a single lady at the moment, nothing is really certain when it comes to Noah Cyrus' relationship history. From her on-and-off-again romance with Diego Leanos (better known as Lil Xan) to her confusing connection with Tana Mongeau, the singer loves to keep fans guessing about her love life. She even recently sparked dating rumors with her good friend Demi Lovato, though a source close to Lovato later told Elite Daily the two "are not dating" and "they're just friends." But with Cyrus, the line between "friendship" and "relationship" is rarely clear.

What is clear is that Cyrus loves exploring past relationships through her music. Her debut studio album, NC-17, which was released in 2017, was even inspired by a tough breakup, though Cyrus never revealed the identity of the ex. "The inspiration behind 'Make Me' was sort of about a toxic love and a toxic relationship and you're so in love with your significant other that you would do anything to stay with them," Cyrus told Grazia in May 2017 when asked about her single "Make Me (Cry)." And since then, all of Cyrus' maybe-relationships have seemed equally intense.

Here are the lucky folks who have reportedly romanced Cyrus over the years.

Tanner Drayton, 2017-2018 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Cyrus' first relationship in the public eye was with fellow singer Tanner Drayton (also known as Tanner Alexander). Though it's unclear how they met or when exactly they started dating, the couple attended the VMAs together in August 2017, and just about a year later in June 2018, Drayton and Cyrus got matching star tattoos courtesy of JonBoy. "Oh Lord they've been on fire lately," JonBoy captioned a photo of the two on Instagram, referencing to the single they released together, "Lately." However, by July 2018, Cyrus was reportedly dating someone new, and she has since deleted all pics of herself and Drayton from her grid.

DJ Diablo, 2019 Before (maybe) getting back together with Xan, Cyrus seemingly had a short-lived fling with her friend Sebastian Baldeon (better known as DJ Diablo), who also happens to be good friends with Xan. In October 2019, Diablo shared a snap of him and Cyrus kissing on Instagram, leading fans to believe the two were an item, but the rumors fizzled out soon after.

Machine Gun Kelly, 2020 Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2020, Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly briefly sparked romance rumors after they were reportedly spotted holding hands at a Grammys after-party, per E! News. "They are holding hands and posing for photos together," a source reportedly claimed. "They walked around party hand in hand. They held hands as they arrived back inside the party and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating." Just a few weeks earlier, Kelly also posted a sweet IG tribute to Cyrus on her birthday with a pic of them hugging. However, neither Kelly nor Cyrus ever confirmed dating rumors.

Smokepurpp, 2020 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cyrus' latest rumored romance was with rapper Smokepurpp (born Omar Pineiro), with whom she seemingly went public in July 2020. After posting lots of loved-up IG Stories with each other, Cyrus and Smokepurpp were reportedly spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, but the maybe-relationship was short-lived. In September 2020, Cyrus posted a (since-deleted) video of herself crying and singing on IG, which she captioned, "i should be smiling cause i know that we really weren't good together," leading fans to believe she and Smokepurpp were done.