Don't get too excited, but there are rumors that Noah Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly are dating. According to E! News, Cyrus and Kelly were spotted looking couple-y as ever at the post Grammy's party hosted by Republic Records on Jan. 27. "They [were] holding hands and posing for photos together," an eyewitness reportedly told E! News. "They walked around [the] party hand-in-hand."

As if walking around a party hand-in-hand and posing for pictures together doesn't already seem lovey dovey enough in and of itself, another eyewitness reportedly spotted them stepping outside for a smoke break.

"They held hands as they arrived back inside the party [after their smoke break] and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating," the eyewitness reportedly shared with E! News. Following the Republic Records party, the singer and the rapper reportedly continued their night of fun by hitting up the the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception and other "Hollywood hot spots," according to E! News.

Obvi these are all just rumors so there's no being totally sure about any of it, but I will say there are quite a few pictures of the two from the night in question.

Like, for example, this one featuring Cyrus looking up at Kelly like he has something in his hair that she can't wait to grab as soon as he's done posing for this picture:

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

There's also this incredibly couple-y picture featuring Kelly's hand on Cyrus' butt and Cyrus' hand very close to Kelly's crotch:

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's also this one of her looking up at him again, only this time it seems less like he has something caught in his hair and more like she's deeply into him:

Araya Diaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Listen, I'm no body language expert, but the pictures do give me some major couple-ish vibes.

As you can imagine, fans have wasted absolutely no time taking to Twitter to share their unsolicited opinions on the rumored new item:

Cyrus' most recent high profile relationship was her short-lived extremely public and extremely dramatic relationship with Lil Xan back in 2018. Long story, short: They both publicly accused each other of cheating then he claimed their relationship was just a PR stunt and the whole thing was a lot.

Here's to hoping that, whether or not she's actually dating Kelly, her next relationship goes more smoothly.