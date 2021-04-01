Is Demi Lovato's love life heating up again? Some fans think Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus are dating after they collaborated on their song "Easy" for Lovato's new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, especially since the two have reportedly been spending lots of time together. "They're very close and have been hanging out," a source reportedly claimed to Page Six on March 31. Hmm...

However, another source reportedly close to Lovato claimed the romance rumors are "weird" and nothing is going on between the two. "They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic," the second source reportedly claimed. "They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Lovato and Cyrus about the claims but didn't hear back in time for publication. A source close to Lovato tells Elite Daily she and Cyrus "are not dating" and "they're just friends.")

Lovato and Cyrus were also reportedly spotted getting dinner together in February, per the Daily Mail, but the rumored outing sounded friendly rather than romantic. Sorry, friends. It seems to me any speculation about a romance between these two is just wishful thinking.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the years, Lovato has become more in touch with her sexuality, and during a March 2021 interview with Glamour, she said she was looking forward to exploring her queerness following her split from Max Ehrich. "When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she said. "I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right."

Though the singer has previously referred to herself as "sexually fluid," Lovato revealed she identifies as pansexual during a March 27 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. "I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud," she laughed on the podcast, referring to the LGBTQIA+ community. However, Lovato doesn't know what the future may hold for her as a pansexual woman just yet.

"In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure," the singer continued. "I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself even getting pregnant. I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

Lovato and Cyrus may not be starting up a romance, but I'm definitely looking forward to hearing their collaboration (as well as all the other collabs on Lovato's forthcoming album).