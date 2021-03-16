Get ready for new Demi Lovato music! On Monday, March 15, the star announced her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, will drop in a matter of weeks. If the title sounds familiar to you, that's because it shares the same name as her upcoming YouTube docuseries. Here are all the details you need to know about Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil album.

Lovato broke the news during a livestream on the audio-chat app Clubhouse. The singer explained her album was originally called The Art of Starting Over, but she wanted it to connect with her docuseries Dancing With The Devil, which premieres on YouTube on Tuesday, March 23, hence the double title.

"If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years," Lovato said during her stream on March 15. "When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into The Art of Starting Over."

The album is Lovato's first since Tell Me You Love Me in 2017. If you're a die-hard fan, here is everything you need to know about Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over because it's set to be her most honest project yet.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Release Date

To coincide with the release of her docuseries, Lovato will drop Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on Friday, April 2. It's likely fans will hear a few sneak peeks of her new music during her documentary since they're connected. If you want to be one of the first to listen to it, pre-order the album now.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Cover Art

The same day Lovato announced her album, she shared the project's cover art on Instagram, which shows her in a red dress with a butterfly wing. Since butterflies are associated with resurrection, change, and courage, her outfit seems to bring the The Art of Starting Over concept to life.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Tracklist

During her livestream, Lovato revealed her album will have a whopping 19 tracks, and one of them will be "Anyone," which she performed at the 2020 Grammys. She also said her record will have a variety of genres, including country, R&B, and ’90s pop.

Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over will also have three collaborations, and fans think Ariana Grande is one of the surprise features after she teased she was doing "background [vocals] on a song for a friend" on her March 7 IG Story. According to Billboard, a fan asked Lovato about the potential collab, and she responded with a smiley face emoji, which only fueled the rumors the two were working on something special.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil Music Videos

So far, "Anyone" is the only music video Lovato has shared from her Dancing With The Devil era.

Lovato is set to make a huge comeback, so make sure you mark April 2 on your calendars!