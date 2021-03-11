Demi Lovato is proud of who she is. The singer identifies as queer, and during a recent interview with Glamour (which published on March 11), she opened up about how she's been learning how to fully embrace that side of herself. And if you haven't read it yet, Demi Lovato's quote about exploring her sexuality is truly inspiring. "When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," she told the magazine. "I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right."

According to Lovato, she sometimes feels "too queer" to be with cis men. At times, she's even found that she doesn't enjoy "romance from anybody of the opposite sex." She's learned a lot over the years about her sexual preferences, and when the time is right, she said she'll open up about those preferences to others. "I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," she continued. "I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."

Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

At the moment, Lovato is continuing to learn about herself, and it sounds like her 2020 relationship with Max Ehrich helped her figure out what she actually wanted. Lovato got engaged to Ehrich after a whirlwind romance in July 2020, and though fans were happy for her, Lovato said she felt this "sense of relief" when the engagement fell through two months later. "When it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign,'" she told Glamour. "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Following the engagement, Lovato said she blamed herself for not "listening to [her] intuition" and seeing the "red flags" in the relationship, and it took her a while to open herself to the possibility of falling in love again. But now it seems she's ready to explore the possibilities. "Nothing people say or do is going to really change the way I live," she said, and I couldn't be happier to see Lovato being true to herself and taking life one step at a time.