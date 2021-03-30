Demi Lovato just shared a major life update y'all. After the release of her ultra-personal YouTube documentary Dancing With The Devil, Lovato shared more details about her private life in a follow-up interview with Joe Rogan. Lovato revealed her thoughts on starting a family down the line and what that would look like for her. While Demi Lovato says she can't see herself getting pregnant, she does hope to have children.

Lovato appeared on Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, on March 27. Their convo covered a lot of ground, but Lovato's comments about pregnancy are catching fans' attention more than anything. As the pop star explained, she hopes to adopt rather than bear children of her own.

“I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything," she told Rogan. "Life doesn’t go according to any plan. So I could sit here and say, ‘Yes, I would love to have children.’ But I don’t know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure.”

Lovato also delved into her past, mentioning her failed engagement to Max Ehrich, and how she has grown comfortable with life being unpredictable.

“I don’t know, I was engaged to a man last year... I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that’s not the case,” she said.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovato went on to explain that her fluid sexuality makes her believe adoption will be the route she takes.

“I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant,” Lovato continued. “I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

This wasn't the first time this month Lovato spoke out on her identity and how that's evolved through the years. As she told Glamour earlier this month, “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am. This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Throughout every moment of her Dancing With The Devil press tour, Lovato hasn't been afraid to share her truth.