Just a few short months after announcing that she was pregnant, Lil Xan's fiancée Annie Smith's quote about her miscarriage is so heartbreaking. Smith took to Instagram to share the news in a lengthy caption. She started the message off by highlighting her love for Lil Xan.

"These were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other. Feels like a lifetime ago," she wrote under a series of selfie videos taken with different animal filters. "The moment I met you I knew you were special. I fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. I didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human. Starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me."

Next, she moved onto the news of her miscarriage. "Today I feel a hurt I never knew existed. A pain that comes from my soul," she explained. "To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. You have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing I had the chance to be your mommy. Feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift I have been given, my prayers were answered with you. I wish more than anything that I could meet you, hold you and love you. Teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world. I wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego. We love you little angel. Always."

Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, announced on Instagram that they were expecting on Feb. 17, 2019. Along with a picture of himself cradling Smith's face as they stood on a balcony in matching camel sweatshirts, he wrote:

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔 i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! Cant wait to show the world everything i’ve been working on at youtube space and my official sophomore album “BE SAFE” and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe

Smith went on YouTube shortly after the announcement to post a vlog entitled, "First Ultrasound Pictures !! Baby Update !" In the video, she excitedly showed fans ultrasounds of their baby.

Certain fans speculated that the pregnancy was a hoax and that the ultrasound image was not, in fact, Smith's. She addressed these rumors head-on, vehemently denying them in an interview with E! News. "When I posted my YouTube video with my ultrasound pictures, a girl (I'm not going to comment on who) photoshopped them with another person's name, year, birthday, etc, and uploaded them to Google," Smith shared. "I'm honestly really disappointed that we announced it and now this is the rumor floating around." She also uploaded a YouTube video addressing her fans directly. Elite Daily reached out to both Smith and Lil Xan for comment on the allegations and did not hear back in time for publication.

Here's to hoping that the two are able to overcome this heart-wrenching obstacle in their lives.