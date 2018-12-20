Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan had the oddest and most confusing celebrity breakup I've ever seen. The two were dating for just a couple months when Cyrus sent Xan a Photoshopped picture that he incorrectly interpreted as a sign Cyrus was cheating on him. And then, all of the social media drama that followed was a confusing-as-hell ride. But are Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus friends? The rapper just posted a photo of Cyrus to his Instagram with a positive message, showing that the two might be on good terms now, even if they're not back together.

In case you forgot about their messy as hell breakup (I've definitely tried to forget), it all started when Cyrus sent a clearly Photoshopped photo of Charlie Puth's face on a porn star's body. Cyrus later claimed this photo was what set off Xan's belief that she was cheating on him. That led Lil Xan to do an Instagram live saying, "I feel like I'm probably being cheated on. Bad things always happen to the good guys so ima be an a**hole from now on if you ain't gang."

He also said the video he and Cyrus had created together for their song "Live or Die" most likely wouldn't be released. He said,

The 'Live or Die' video is not gonna be coming out at this point, because I've been informed, like, you know when you, like, like a girl and sh*t and whatnot? But I’ve just been informed that basically it was all fake, and I’m being used. So f*ck it. I guess I was just being used. I thought, you know, I was in love, but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier. Thanks, Noah. Hope the song does well, if Columbia puts it out. Love all my fans, though.

Cyrus posted "concerned and confused" in regards to all of this. When the dust settled, it was clear that Cyrus hadn't cheated and Lil Xan acknowledged he had blown things out of proportion, but they had already broken up by then and have remained broken up since. Cyrus seems to be really over the drama.

But now, here we are with Lil Xan posting photos of his ex and singer Billie Eilish saying they're some of his favorite musicians.

Lil Xan posted the above photo of Cyrus and Eilish and wrote,

i genuinely think these 2 are some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn ! yes i know things got sloppy but i see the world so clear now! and everybody stop with all the 'your tryna get her back' it’s not like that i just don’t see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people! 💔 and when i say coming up i don’t mean i’m a fucking bigger artist jeez haha 😂

Um, yes, Xan. Things did get sloppy. One could argue things got the sloppiest! But I guess they're cool now...? My, my, my, how the tables have turned.

During the middle of the breakup drama, Cyrus posted a series of videos to her Instagram where she talked about having a "sh*tty day." She didn't directly reference the Lil Xan drama, but that's most likely what she was talking about when she said,

Guys, the truth about it all at the end of the day is that things suck, and that days are gonna suck, and that’s just OK. And I want you guys to know that you’re good on a sh*tty day. Everything’s gonna be OK, though. I’m trying to stay super positive. Breathing. That’s what y’all should all do if you’re just sad or having a sh*tty day. Breathing is super important for me.

Breathing is also super important for me! Small world.

After their split, Lil Xan had some time to reflect. He said in an interview with Open Late with Peter Rosenberg that the breakup was all his fault.

"Honest to God, I would say like most of the reason the breakup happened was because of me," he admitted. "It was my fault. We could have still been together, but I just feel like I f*cked everything up! It also put me in a darker place because I was getting slammed left and right."

Now, this Instagram of his makes it seem like he's trying to be on good terms with Cyrus. According to the caption, this olive branch has nothing to do with Lil Xan wanting to get back together with Cyrus. If that's true, it's really cool that he's trying to make amends just because. Like he said, "I just don’t see the need for drama or fighting."