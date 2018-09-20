How exhausting to be young, famous, and going through a breakup. First of all, you have all of those extreme emotional feelings that come with being a young adult. Second of all, you're in the public eye, which basically means anything you said and did in your relationship has been heavily documented and will live on the internet for all of time. Fortunately for Noah Cyrus, she's taking her recent split with Lil Xan in stride. Noah Cyrus' comments about her breakup with Lil Xan show she's moving on, baby. Don't call her, she'll call you.

Cyrus and Xan were quickly and wildly serious about each other in a way that only free-spirited young people can be. After dating for a short time towards the end of summer 2018, the two musicians created a collaboration track called "Live or Die," essentially announcing their undying love for one another. Just as quickly as the song hit the public, the record metaphorically scratched, and Lil Xan accused Cyrus of cheating on him. In a Facebook Live video, Xan explained:

The 'Live or Die' video is not gonna be coming out at this point, because I've been informed, like, you know when you, like, like a girl and sh*t and whatnot? But I’ve just been informed that basically it was all fake, and I’m being used. So f*ck it. I guess I was just being used. I thought, you know, I was in love, but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier. Thanks, Noah. Hope the song does well, if Columbia puts it out. Love all my fans, though.

Cyrus was not interested in being accused of something she says didn't do, and shared a meme she sent Xan that she claims caused the accusation. The meme featured the head of Charlie Puth on a naked body. Whatever.

Also, presumably after thinking things over for a little bit, Cyrus jumped on social media speculating Lil Xan cheated on her first. In one Instagram story, she wrote:

Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. This isn't the first time this has happened to me and now I'm being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I'm not even sure where all this came from.

Elite Daily reached out to Cyrus and Lil Xan previously for comment regarding their claims about each other, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Today, Cyrus says she's officially over the breakup and wants to put the drama behind her. On Wednesday, Sept. 19, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her new six-song EP, Good Cry, coming out on Friday, Sept. 21 and how she's moving on after Lil Xan.

"I'm beyond excited [for the EP]," she said. "It's hard to explain because it's been, like, two years of, 'OK, we're going to put an album out here!' But then we didn't put the album out, because I just wasn't ready. I had nothing to talk about until I, like, lived."

Well, it looks like her relationship and breakup with Lil Xan helped scratch that itch. She explained, "Every song was just from my heart, about this relationship and about the way I was feeling."

As for where she stands now with Lil Xan, Cyrus says it's "all love" and "all good."

I'm confused, is all I'm going say. It was just a shock for everybody, I think. [But] there's no point in drama, really, just because [I have a] tour, EP, [and a collaboration with] PIZZASLIME.

She added, "I just gotta focus on me right now and I don't really need to have a boyfriend right now anyway. I realized that when everything blew up in my face. Like, Noah. Just take the time to work on yourself and make yourself happy. And, you don't need a man to make you happy."

Fans can hear more about her creation of Good Cry and all the goodies on her incoming music plus her comments on Lil Xan in the full interview below!