I want to be truthful with you guys. As far as my personal celebrity radar goes, Lil Xan is just as close as you can get to off the grid without disappearing entirely. The main reason the kid is in my orbit at all is because he was previously in a relationship with Noah Cyrus, who is sisters with Miley Cyrus, who is on my radar in a big way. So, you see the connection. However, he's now engaged to a new woman and young millennials are wondering — How did Lil Xan propose to Annie Smith? You might think he asked in face tattoos, but that's just wishful thinking.

Wait, before we get into the engagement, did I mention Lil Xan is going to be a father? Before Smith confirmed the news that she and the 22-year-old rapper are going to get married, Xan jumped on social media to let his fans know he is indeed going to be a dad. After revealing that he and Smith were in Love with a capital L, Xan told his fans he simply couldn't wait any longer to share the baby news. He posted,

i wanted to wait but i just can’t leave my fans in the dark,it’s official im going to be a father 😭💔 i love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and i’ve never felt more happy in my life💔 all of you are invited to the gender reveal party i promise ! .... and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart ❤️ thank you for saving me i love you more then words could describe 💌👼🏼

OK, whoa.

Shortly after that, Smith posted the same photo and straight up wrote the words, "I cannot wait to call myself your wife soon." So, there's that.

Smith finally confirmed with E! News that she and Xan are engaged and even divulged how he popped the question. Smith explained, "It was just casual. We were talking about it really casually for a long time, like, we already knew we were going to get married, but we didn't talk about it in too much depth. We just knew it was going to happen eventually."

As for Xan's proposal approach, he kept it pretttty simple. "We were just at home and he just proposed," she said. "So, we are engaged. The ring...we're very unconventional. We're engaged, but we don't have the ring yet." According to E! News, the ring is currently being made and will be ready by the time Xan is done touring.

According to Smith, it is going to most likely be a "super, super intimate wedding" that could come at any time. She put it, "It could be in a week, it could be in a month—it could be any time and then have a little get together with our family and really close friends a little while after and then possibly have a bigger reception celebration down the road." In her mind, she is picturing a very intimate ceremony that may or may not include just her and Xan's parents, and then some sort of party.

Based on the way these two can't hide their love, I'm sure we'll get all of the details when the time comes! For example, Smith let people right in on what it was like finding out she was pregnant. According to her, she and Xan were actively trying to get pregnant. "Our first reaction [to the baby news] was excitement. We were definitely shocked because we have been trying, but we haven't really been pushing it," she said. "We cried. We were over the moon. It was a shock, but it was amazing."

Smith believes Xan is going to be an "amazing father" and they even picked out a few middle names to share with the public. (Right now, they're bouncing around Valentino for a boy and Izabella for a girl, in honor of Lil Xan's late niece.)

If they don't hand out temporary tattoos as party favors at their baby shower or wedding, I'm going to take it personally.