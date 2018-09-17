These Halloween Movies On Netflix Are Perfect To Watch On A Cozy Date Night

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting longer. Fans of fall know what that means. It's time to get into the Halloween spirit, and I don't just mean by drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Now is the time for all good horror films to stream themselves into the homes of the unsuspecting, so fans of the jump scare can cuddle close in the night. These Halloween movies on Netflix run the gamut across the different styles of horror films from the old school creepy to the new school gore.

While Netflix has been moving over to TV series lately and has plenty of scary shows to watch in the dark like Stranger Things and the upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, when it comes to the nerve-wracking genre, they still have a decent library of old-school films in their back catalog, none of which are probably leaving until at least Nov. 1.

This list pulls out five of their best films to find with the search function, each of which represents different types of horror films, from the creep-tastic to the indulgent, from the big twist ending to the family-friendly type scare. Hopefully, this list will give viewers a jumping off point to start a Halloween algorithm of their own.

Children of the Corn horrornymphs on YouTube This 1984 Stephen King film is a classic of the genre. Here's the synopsis: A twelve-year-old preacher named Isaac commands the children of the town to kill everyone over the age of 18. When one child tries to escape 3 years later, he is hit by Dr. Burt Stanton and his girlfriend, Vicky Baxter on their way to Seattle. Upon arriving in town, Vicky is captured by the children while Stanton is exploring and they plan to sacrifice her to feed the cornfields.

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Warner Bros. on YouTube It's Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in period costumes playing vampires. What more could you ask for? Here's the synopsis: A vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac tells his life story to a young interviewer in San Francisco. The self-indulgent 25-year-old Louis owns a plantation in 1791 near New Orleans, losing himself in self-destructive behavior until he is bitten by a vampire named Lestat. Louis allows himself to be changed, and immediately sees all the beauty and wonder of his former human life.

The Village YouTube One of M. Night Shyamalan's more underrated pictures, with many torn over the twist ending. Watch and judge for yourself. Here's the synopsis: The film appears to be set in an early American society that is ruled by a group of elders. However, the village is haunted by the fear of creatures that inhabit the woods outside the village. The colonials refer to these creatures as “those we do not speak of,” and the villagers have negotiated a deal with the creatures that neither will venture into the other’s territory.

Coraline Focus Features on YouTube Neil Gaiman's classic tale, done in 3D stop animation, Coraline is both spooky and beautiful. Here's the synopsis: Coraline's family has just relocated leaving her to find excitement in her new environment. She discovers an alternate version of her life and existence, similar to her real life – only much better. The adults, including the solicitous Other Mother, seem much more welcoming to her. She begins to think that this Other World might be where she belongs. But then her wondrously off-kilter, fantastical visit turns dangerous...