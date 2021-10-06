Netflix's 2021 Holiday Lineup Is Here To Sleigh

Christmas only once every 12 months, but for holiday TV ratings, the entire fourth quarter of the year is fair game for festive programming. Time-sensitive shows and movies have been one of the last bastions of ratings for broadcast as streaming services have marched in. But that hasn’t stopped Netflix from getting involved in Christmas programming too. Ever since A Christmas Prince was a massive hit, holiday movies and shows have been a staple of Netflix’s November and December lineup. And this year, Netflix’s new 2021 holiday movies and shows are a smorgasbord of goodies.

The biggest title Netflix will bring to the table is the third installment of The Princess Switch, the Vanessa Hudgens-led fantasy holiday film franchise. The first film had two characters (each played by Hudgens) switching places Prince-and-the-Pauper style; the sequel had three of her switching places, because why not? Thankfully, the third one will not have four Hudgensens (Hudgeni?), but it will be a finale that’s worthwhile for fans.

There will also be a bunch of TV specials coming for the holiday season, including the usual Christmas/New Year’s Great British Baking Show holiday specials. Blown Away will also be doing a holiday special, as will the kiddie hit Waffles + Mochi. That will be on top of brand-new shows like School of Chocolate.

Here’s the full line up for Netflix’s holiday programming.

Nov. 1

The Claus Family

Nov. 5

Love Hard

Nov. 7

Father Christmas Is Back

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow

Nov. 18

The Princess Switch 3

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Nov. 23

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Robin Robin

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

School of Chocolate

Nov. 28

Elves

Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Dec. 2

Single All the Way

Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Dec. 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

Dec. 22

Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

December TBD