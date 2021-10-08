If 2020 was the year of downsized pop culture moments, 2021 called for a resurgence. The entertainment industry is slowly but surely returning to normal, and major tentpole events, such as the VMAs and Lollapalooza, have returned. The year in review brought us tons of iconic TikTok moments (Charli and Dixie D’Amelio slayed more than ever) and, per usual, the Kardashians shell-shocked the world with their daring style. There were also new beginnings, perhaps most notably, the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut solo album.

These moments will forever belong to 2021, and who knows, some might be remembered as turning points in pop culture. So why not celebrate them? With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to channel your fave reality star, rapper, or TikToker. These 2021 pop culture Halloween costumes will have you winning first prize in any costume contest.

1. Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio’s 2021 VMAs Look

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The D’Amelio sisters continue to dominate TikTok. Whether you’re a proud member of Gen Z or not, this costume idea will have you ready to dance the night away. Both sisters wore super-fun satin looks to the 2021 VMAs. Misguided has a similar satin dress with a cutout across the stomach, just like Dixie’s.

You can pick up a pink two-piece number similar to Charli’s as well.

2. Billie Eilish’s Sporty Aesthetic

Not only did Eilish give fans a new album, Happier Than Ever, in 2021, but she also delivered a new documentary, plus more fashion to borrow inspiration from. Whether you want to channel Eilish by mimicking her baggy clothing look, or pulling off a glam look like she did at the Met Gala, there are so many ways to dress up as the pop star.

If you want to keep it old school and sport the oversize look she’s known for, I’ve got you. The singer announced her very own partnership with Nike on Sept. 20, so it’s a breeze to mimic her style.

Purchase Eilish’s exact T-shirt from Nike.

Pair it with classic black basketball shorts and a set of sneakers to call it a day.

3. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Look

If 2021 belonged to anyone, it was Rodrigo. The “drivers license” singer stole hearts around the world with the release of her aforementioned debut single, and proved she had more bops up her sleeve with the release of Sour. There are so many epic costume ideas surrounding her album, and she made it easy to recreate her Sour prom look by adding a tiara to her website.

Grab a floral bouquet plus a matching dress to feel prom-ready. This pink gown has Olivia Rodrigo vibes written all over it.

4. Drake’s Latest Music Video

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” video nearly broke the internet for good reason. The video is four minutes of pure hilarity and Drizzy brought along his famous friends for the laughs. Not only do I love his workout ensemble in the intro, but I’m also obsessed with the scene where he, Young Thug, and Future channel the Backstreet Boys.

A crisp pair of white pants is a good start.

Add a white button-down.

5. Bennifer

It was the reconciliation no one saw coming, but the return of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship captivated everyone in 2021. Since they continue to pack on the PDA, they’re one of the best couple costume options for all the pop culture gurus out there. My pick? Their not-so-casual fall stroll through New York City.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

When channeling J. Lo, start with a green plaid jacket such as this one from Fashion Nova.

You’ll want to rock a floor-length dress underneath, just like J. Lo. This green and blue option wraps around the waist.

As for Affleck, a gray peacoat is the key.

The actor paired his jacket with a simple pair of dark denim jeans. Then, Voilà! Bennifer has arrived.

6. JoJo Siwa

Siwa’s personality is as colorful as her wardrobe, and there’s no doubt she’s a pop culture staple. In 2021, her adorable relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie, made headlines, and she continued dominating TikTok. For all the teens and tweens out there still looking for a costume idea, Siwa would be a hit at any bash.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The most important part of your Siwa costume? A massive bow. The bigger the better here. The singer actually has her own line of hair bows, so you can look just like her.

You’re going to want to incorporate a lot of color into your Siwa-esque look. After all, she’s known for being a walking rainbow. This frilly dress from Ali Express is the way to go.

7. Addison Rae In He’s All That

Rae made her acting debut in 2021 with the release of He’s All That, a spinoff of 1999’s She’s All That. At the same time, she continued serving up flawless TikTok dances and fierce selfies on the ‘gram. If you want to take a page out of Rae’s book this Halloween, you cant start by channeling her spunky character from the movie.

Netflix

Throughout the flick, Rae wears a simple, pastel pink cardigan.

Rae is known for her long, glamorous curls, so you’ll want to style yours similarly. Then, pair your cardigan with white denim just as she did in the movie.

8. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s TIME Cover

On Sept. 15, (coincidentally Prince Harry’s birthday) he and Markle appeared on their first-ever magazine cover and were labeled one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 issue. Recreating the cover is another perfect couples costume idea this Halloween.

Meghan’s all-white power jumpsuit is an important part of the look. You can shop a similar one below.

For Harry’s look, you’ll simply want to dress in black from head-to-toe. You’ll also want to rock his signature orange hair. If your hair isn’t naturally that color, buy a temporary dye.

9. Netflix’s Squid Game

Just one month after the September release of Netflix’s viral mega-hit Squid Game, easy-to-assemble costumes inspired by the show popped up. If you’re hoping to channel Lee Jung-jae or Jung Ho-yeon on All Hallows’ Eve, you’re in luck.

10. Kim Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala Look

When Kim Kardashian first stepped onto the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, fans wondered whether that really was her behind the mask. I mean, this is as covered-up as it gets.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

To channel this look, start with an all-black dress. Then, take a pair of black pantyhose to wrap around your head and tie down toward your back. For a more effortless approach, Yandy has an affordable replica of Kardashian’s Balenciaga look.

Regardless of who inspires your 2021 Halloween costume, the most important part of any celebration is having fun.