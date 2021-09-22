If you and your significant other have been on the internet at all in 2021, you know it’s Bennifer’s world and everyone’s just living in it — again. When Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez renewed their relationship in summer 2021, nearly two decades after they broke off their engagement in 2004, it was as though the early aughts had come for a do-over — and just in time for Halloween. You know what that means: It’s couples costume o’clock. Luckily for you and your sweetheart, modern-day Bennifer is a gold mine for memes, and thus, a gold mine for couples Halloween costumes. Plus, what’s more perfect for Halloween than the resurrection of everyone’s favorite long-dead celebrity relationship?

Since the announcement of their reconnection, your social feeds have probably been flooded by photos of the couple from their fateful first attempt at dating. To celebrate Halloween this year, channel early 2000s J.Lo with a matching Juicy sweatsuit or a classic gown with shimmery eye shadow. (Don’t skimp on the highlighter!) For your best Ben impression, whip out your tux and your hair gel and go to town.

Whether you go for red carpet looks or old music video looks, let Hollywood’s golden couple be a font of inspiration for you and your boo this Halloween. Here are the nine best Bennifer-themed couples costumes — rare $2.3 million pink diamond engagement ring optional.

Whether you’re addicted to athleisure like Jen or a kook for khakis like Ben, there’s no doubting that Bennifer provides the rest of the world with the ultimate costume inspo. Happy Halloween to all the couples out there — old, new, and risen from the dead!