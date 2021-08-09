Fans Are Pissed Over Olivia's New 'Sour' Merch's Terrible Quality

Olivia Rodrigo fans are so proud of the music she’s making, they’re incorporating her debut record, Sour, into their wardrobe. Fans rushed to buy the Sour-themed merch Rodrigo released earlier this year including earrings, t-shirts, bracelets, and more. While the photos had them so excited to receive their purchase in the mail, the reality of what they received was disappointing for some. Olivia Rodrigo's Sour merch is getting dragged by fans on Twitter.

What, exactly, was wrong with Rodrigo’s merch? As it turns out, a lot. Fans shared images of crop tops that weren’t cropped, numerous items with the Sour logo misspelled, and hats that didn’t fit. They shared a number of “expectation vs. reality” pics on Twitter, and while they love her music, they had no problem calling her out for the low-quality merch.

“So my friend got #OliviaRodrigo merch and one of them say “sur” instead of sour like HELP WTF she waited 2 months for a bracelet that said “sur,” one fan tweeted. “Sour merch arrived and i am TERRIFIED to open the package,” another fan wrote.

Even Rodrigo’s most devoted fans had little patience for the poor quality items they’ve received. “Waited since May to get my merch and I RECEIVED AN EARRING THAT ISNT EVEN SPELLED RIGHT??. I’m SOO mad rn,” one tweet read.

Another fan pointed out the material used for the shirts was “so bad.”

It seems Rodrigo is well aware of the issue because soon after, she started stripping the site of certain products.

Many fans requested a refund and cancelled their orders after seeing the photos floating around online.

Rodrigo hasn’t addressed the issue directly, so the jury is out on how her team will handle the merch fiasco moving forward. But the dodgy merch is a reminder what you see on the internet is not always what you get.