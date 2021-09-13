Met Gala host Billie Eilish brought a whole new vibe to the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was an incredibly fitting theme to showcase the singer’s iconic style. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, 19-year-old Eilish was chosen to host the major fashion event given her individualism, ability to communicate through her clothes, and her distinct references to American fashion through the years. And given Eilish’s 2021 Met Gala look, her hosting position was the right choice.

Eilish’s fashion is typically a mix of high-fashion designers and emerging brands she brings a serious spotlight to. For the 2021 Met Gala, Eilish wore an Oscar de la Renta fairy-tale inspired gown, but before she agreed to working with the designer she had a simple request. According to E!, Eilish demanded that the de la Renta fashion house permanently stop production of all fur coats, bags, and accessories and cut ties with all of the fur licensing companies it works with. In true Eilish form, she used the power of her celebrity to do some good for the planet. That is, in addition to the money she helped to raise for the Met Museum by attending the gala.

Eilish’s platinum blonde hair was on full display, and naturally, she had a matching manicure with claws that would make Wolverine jealous — although somehow, she made them work with the princess vibe of her dress. Eilish’s eye makeup featured a bold black liner and cat eye that made her ocean eyes look impossibly big, and she wore a soft pink matte lip.

Eilish totally rewrote all of her typical fashion rules for her appearance at her very first Met Gala. Her dress was completely form fitting and her hair was done in a short Marilyn Monroe-style bob. Though you typically can’t look at the “bad guy” singer without seeing references to a slew of American fashion subcultures, like streetwear, skater, grunge, and more, she truly took her look to the next level on the Met steps. It’s like every recent fashion movement had a baby, and Eilish was wearing it.