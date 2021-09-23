Debby Ryan Plays A Hot Vampire In This New Netflix Movie Trailer

There are two times in the year that the majority of Americans still keep appointment television. The first and biggest is the winter holiday season, when live events tied to Christmas and other holidays are broadcast as special events. The other is Halloween, when the encroaching darkness and spooky season make horror movies the hot thing to watch while carving pumpkins. Netflix has gotten into both in a big way, and the release of the new October thriller Night Teeth is one of the more significant titles to look forward to.

Halloween brings out the monsters from every corner of the mythos, from abominations to zombies. One of the most enduring is vampires, with their attractive, wild-child, blood-drinking ways. The idea they can walk among us, undetected, beautiful, and alluring but terrifyingly dangerous, is too appealing for writers ever to let the myth of them go.

Vampires are making a high-profile comeback after the last few years saw them take a back seat with the end of The Vampire Diaries. Between new Anne Rice adaptations and The Vampire Academy, it’ll soon be time for everyone to get their bite on once again. But Netflix is once again ahead of the pack with a brand-new vampire movie just in time for this year’s Halloween madness. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Night Teeth.

Night Teeth Trailer

Netflix announced its “Netflix and Chills” lineup for October as part of the traditional monthly comings and goings. The list included everything from the family-friendly Scaredy Cats to the WWE interactive special Escape the Undertaker. But between titles like There’s Someone Inside Your House and Fever Dream, fans spotted the vampire title: Night Teeth. The trailer gives fans their first look at the beautiful but deadly people looking for love at first bite.

Night Teeth Cast

Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Night Teeth stars Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (Bumblebee) as Benny, a rideshare driver who makes the tragic error of picking up the wrong fare. Two women heading out for a night of partying on Halloween might seem like a fun ride, but when blood is the drink of choice, perhaps being the designated driver isn’t the best position.

The two leading vampires are Blaire and Zoe. They are played by former Disney princess Debby Ryan (Radio Rebel) and Australian teen star Lucy Fry (Bright). They are joined by some pretty impressive stars, including Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) as Eva, Megan Fox (Jennifer’s Body) as Grace, Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) as Rocko, and Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) as Victor. But these people are not the only ones out for blood. There’s also a vampire hunter on the loose, who happens to be Benny’s brother, Jay, played by Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead). It’s going to be an awkward family reunion if Benny allows himself to wind up on the wrong side of this fight.

Night Teeth Plot

Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Here’s the synopsis of Night Teeth:

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: Drive two mysterious young women around Los Angeles for a night of party-hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him — and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother, who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.

Night Teeth Release Date

Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Night Teeth debuts as part of the Netflix and Chills 2021 lineup on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.