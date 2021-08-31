Peacock’s Upcoming Show Is Like Vampire Diaries Meets Bridgerton

Vampires may be immortal, but that’s because their stories never seem to go out of fashion. Since Bram Stoker initially introduced the concept in Dracula, there have been stories about vampires for every generation, from Anne Rice to Twilight. One of the more recent popular series, Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy, is finally coming to the small screen streaming on Peacock, and fans of the series are delighted to see the cast is divine.

The Vampire Academy novel first hit shelves in 2007, spawning a series that spanned six books in total, with the final installment, Last Sacrifice, arriving in 2010. With the popularity of Twilight at the time, it’s not surprising that production studios immediately snapped up the rights to adapt the books, though this being the pre-Game of Thrones and streaming era, it was to make big-screen films. The resulting film, which arrived in 2014, was a massive bomb and critical flop, shelving any further sequels for several years.

But now, with Peacock at the helm, a new adaptation is on the way. Created by Marguerite MacIntyre and Julie Plec (the latter of whom was also behind the hit Vampire Diaries TV adaptation), this 10-episode series looks to be the perfect cross between vampire royalty and teen high school soap.

Here’s everything to know about the new series.

Vampire Academy Cast

The series of novels revolves around two half-sisters, Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir. Rose is a dhampir girl, half-human, while her sister Lissa is moroi royalty. Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) and Daniela Nieves (All Rise) will play the two leads.

But that’s only the beginning of the story, which features a colorful cast of characters who attend St. Vladimir’s Academy, a school that trains young vampires. Rose’s love interest, Dimitri Belikov, another moroi vampire, will be played by Kieron Moore (Sex Education). The cast also includes André Dae Kim (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as fellow student Christian Oreza and J. August Richards (Angel) as Victor Dashkov.

The series will also co-star Andrew Liner (Grown-ish) as Mason Ashford, Jonetta Kaiser (Breakwater) as Sonya, plus several newcomers to the small screen, including Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, and Rhian Blundell as Meredith.

Vampire Academy Plot

The novel brings Rose and Lissa, who have been BFFs since childhood, to St. Vladimir’s where Rose begins training to be a guardian of Lissa, with whom she has an unbreakable psychic bond and defends her against strigoi, troubled spirits that rise from the grave. As her time at the academy progresses, Rose finds herself caught in a forbidden romance with Dimitri, and discovers something that could shatter her relationship with Lissa forever.

The show’s current logline suggests it will follow this story, emphasizing Rose and Lissa’s relationship than the romance itself.

Vampire Academy is set in a world of privilege and glamour, where two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Julie Plec compared the royal palace intrigue to Netflix’s recent aristocratic-set hit, “This is modern-day Bridgerton with vampires. Who’s not going to want to see that?”

Vampire Academy Trailer

With the cast only just announced, filming has not yet gotten underway. Fans will have to wait for at least a bit longer before any first footage is released. The casting announcement did not say when filming is expected to start.

Vampire Academy Peacock Release Date

Peacock has not yet announced a release date for Vampire Academy. Check back for more news as it comes.