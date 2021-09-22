Halloween and spooky season are on the way, the time of year where horror programming and movies become the highlights of the month. With leaves falling and the sun setting earlier, it’s also a time when people start settling in for the TV season, keeping warm around the digital glow. With a ton of new programming on the way on streaming for fall 2021, fans will have a plethora of choices of what to watch. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in October 2021 to plan your holiday.

The big launch for October will be the streaming service’s “Netflix and Chills,” a play on the viral phrase from the streamer’s early years. There’s everything from the interactive Escape the Undertaker movie to You Season 3 and Locke & Key Season 2 heading this way as part of the spooky season festivities.

But spooky horror shows and thrillers aren’t the only things coming to Netflix in October. The Great British Baking Show is back with weekly releases throughout the month, along with a new food-based competition series, Baking Impossible. In other soothing content, The Baby-Sitter’s Club will be back for Season 2 in October. And in older content that will bring back feels for everyone, Titanic is coming to Netflix starting Oct. 1, so let’s watch Kate Winslet survive the wreck one more time.

Here is everything premiering on Netflix in October 2021. The “🎃” denotes all “Netflix and Chills” titles.

Oct. 1

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Netflix Documentary)

Diana: The Musical (Netflix Special)

Forever Rich (Netflix Film)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix Weekly Series)

The Guilty (Netflix Film)

MAID (Netflix Series)

Paik's Spirit (Netflix Series)

Scaredy Cats (Netflix Family) 🎃

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (Netflix Anime)

Swallow (Netflix Film)

A Knight's Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li's Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It...

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Oct. 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Upcoming Summer (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

On My Block: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Oct. 5

Escape The Undertaker (Netflix Film) 🎃

Oct. 6

Bad Sport (Netflix Documentary)

Baking Impossible (Netflix Series)

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

The Five Juanas (Netflix Series)

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Netflix Weekly Series)

There's Someone Inside Your House (Netflix Film) 🎃

Oct. 7

The Billion Dollar Code (Netflix Series)

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

​​The Way of the Househusband: Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Netflix Family) 🎃

Family Business: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Grudge / Kin (Netflix Film)

​​LOL Surprise: The Movie

My Brother, My Sister (Netflix Film)

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (Netflix Family)

Pretty Smart (Netflix Series)

Oct. 9

Blue Period (Netflix Anime)

Insidious: Chapter 2

Oct. 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Going in Style

The King's Affection (Netflix Series)

Shameless: Season 11

Oct. 12

Bright: Samurai Soul (Netflix Anime)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (Netflix Documentary)

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Oct. 13

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate (Netflix Film) 🎃

Hiacynt (Netflix Film)

Reflection of You (Netflix Series)

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Oct. 14

Another Life: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

​​In the Dark: Season 3

One Night in Paris (Netflix Film)

Oct. 15

CoComelon: Season 4

The Forgotten Battle (Netflix Film)

The Four of Us (Netflix Film)

Karma's World (Netflix Family)

Little Things: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

My Name (Netflix Series)

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween (Netflix Family) 🎃

The Trip (Netflix Film) 🎃

You: Season 3 (Netflix Series) 🎃

Oct. 16

Misfit: The Series (Netflix Family)

​​Victoria & Abdul

Oct. 19

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo (Netflix Film)

Oct. 20

Found (Netflix Documentary)

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Night Teeth (Netflix Film) 🎃

Stuck Together (Netflix Film)

Oct. 21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary (Netflix Documentary)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 (Netflix Family)

Insiders (Netflix Series)

Komi Can't Communicate (Netflix Anime)

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam (Netflix Series)

Sex, Love & goop (Netflix Series)

Oct. 22

Adventure Beast (Netflix Series)

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job (Netflix Series)

Little Big Mouth (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key: Season 2 (Netflix Series) 🎃

Maya and the Three (Netflix Family)

More than Blue: The Series (Netflix Series)

Roaring Twenties (Netflix Weekly Documentary)

Oct. 24

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Oct. 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Oct. 26

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3

Sex: Unzipped (Netflix Series)

Oct. 27

Begin Again

Hypnotic (Netflix Film) 🎃

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (Netflix Film) 🎃

Sintonia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Wentworth: Season 8

Oct. 28

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Motive (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 29

Army of Thieves (Netflix Film)

Colin in Black & White (Netflix Series)

Dear Mother (Netflix Film)

Mythomaniac: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A

The Time It Takes (Netflix Series)

Oct. TBD