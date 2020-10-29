The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Is Coming So Soon

In a year when apocalyptic entertainment has felt a little too topical for comfort, the arrival of Netflix's The Baby-Sitter's Club was a welcome one. Based on the beloved tween novels from the 1980s and 1990s, the simple adventures of Kristy Thomas (founder and president), Mary Anne Spier (secretary), Claudia Kishi (vice president), and Stacey McGill (treasurer) was a welcome reprieve. But considering how many shows Netflix has canceled in 2020, fans worried the series might not survive. Thankfully, Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 is a go, and fans are ready for more adventures.

The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club was something of a "greatest hits" of the book series. From the opening "Kristy's Great Idea" to an updated take on "Mary Anne Saves The Day," the series found ways to take the original 80s-set material and make it work for the 2020s.

Moreover, unlike some teen-set shows on Netflix (hello, Stranger Things), these weren't kids dealing with stuff far beyond their paygrade. Their issues were many of the same problems viewers remember having at that age. There was something warm and fuzzy about going back to when the biggest problems in life were too-strict parents and a rival babysitting agency stealing clientele. No wonder fans were anxious for more.

Luckily, they're getting it, and even better, the premiere is coming just in time for fall.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Renewal Netflix was relatively kind to fans, only waiting 118 days from the initial premiere of BSC before confirming a second series was a go. All of the teen actors who play club members were on hand for the announcement video, happily lip-syncing to the theme song.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 First Images NETFLIX © 2021 On Aug. 26, The Baby-Sitters Club announced Season 2 would arrive in October. The series also released new photographs, including this one of the whole team, with both old and new members present and accounted for along with the premiere announcement.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Cast NETFLIX © 2021 The announcement trailer confirmed all of the significant teen stars of the series would be back. Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Anais Lee (Jessie Ramsey), and Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike) all confirmed their return in the video. Unfortunately, after the video was released, Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer) had to depart the series due to scheduling conflicts. (She got cast as teen superhero America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You’d quit babysitting to take that gig too, let’s be real.) The new Dawn will be played by Kyndra Sanchez. Along with the kids, the parents will also be back. That includes Kristy's mom (Alicia Silverstone) and step-dad Watson (Mark Feuerstein), as well as Marc Evan Jackson as Mary Anne's overprotective dad.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Plot KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX © 2021 Considering how faithfully the first season stuck to the novels, with the final two episodes even covering one of the series' infamous "Super Special" twice-as-many-pages adventures, it's a good guess Season 2 will follow suit. Some of the more beloved BSC books the show hasn't hit yet are going to be part of the new season, if the episode titles are any indication: “Kristy and the Snobs”

“Claudia and the New Girl”

“Stacey’s Emergency”

“Jessi and the Superbrat”

“Mary Anne and the Great Romance”

“Dawn and the Wicked Stepsister”

“Claudia and the Sad Goodbye”

“Kristy and the Baby Parade” Series creator Rachel Shukert also said fans should expect the girls to start growing up. "In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club and of the girls," she said. "There are two new members; they're all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships, and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people. Shukert also said the show planned to deal with the pandemic, but not directly. "We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on-screen while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we've all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places." It sounds like it's going to be a season to bring tissues.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 Release Date LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX © 2021 All eight episodes of The Baby-Sitters Club Season 2 premiere Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, on Netflix.

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.