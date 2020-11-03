From a surprise pregnancy to a new 'burbs address, the You Season 2 finale left viewers with a lot of questions. While at first it seemed like Joe (Penn Badgley) might have changed his murderous ways, the last few moments of Season 2 made it clear he hadn't fully reformed. Thankfully, it won’t be long before fans get to see what kind of twists and turns are ahead, because You Season 3 will release on Netflix very soon. Until then, read up on the cast, theories, and news about the next chapter in this dark tale.

Season 2 left off with Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) getting settled into a new life in the suburbs. After learning Love was just as depraved as he was, Joe had every intention of leaving her. Once he found out she was pregnant, however, he decided to stay.

While there are plenty of mysteries still lingering — like what's the deal with Joe's mom — there are plenty of confirmed deets to look forward to, including some *interesting* info about Joe and Love's mysterious new neighbor.

Here's everything we know about You Season 3 so far:

You Season 3 Premiere Date At the start of 2020, Netflix announced via Twitter that the series was renewed and would be returning for a third season. At the time, the release date was projected for sometime in 2021. However, due to production delays, that timeline was pushed back a bit, but thankfully not into 2022. On Monday, Aug. 30, Netflix finally announced the season will premiere on Oct. 15, 2021. The date announcement teaser also revealed the name of Joe and Love’s baby, as Joe’s narration is directed at his new son, Henry.

You Season 3 Cast In addition to Badgley and Pedretti returning as the leading murderous couple, a few new faces are coming to the show in Season 3. Casting announcements revealed Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) would be joining the series. Grant will play Love's new "mom-fluencer" frenemy named Sherry, and Van Winkle will play Cary, Joe's wealthy new buddy. On Oct. 21, 2020, Deadline described another new, potentially twisted character, Matthew, played by Scott Speedman. Matthew is "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." Another info dump on Nov. 18 revealed a slew of new cast members, as well as the characters they will be playing. Most notable is Michaela McManus (The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill), who will play Joe and Love's new neighbor, Natalie. According to TVLine, Natalie is "professionally and socially successful," but there's more to her than meets the eye — and Joe knows it. Variety also reported Natalie is married to a powerful man but leads a secret life, one that Joe is keen on uncovering. Basically, both character descriptions hint Natalie is going to be the next object of Joe's obsession, which is what fans have been speculating ever since he spotted that mystery woman in the backyard in the Season 2 finale. Netflix Along with McManus, here are the other cast members and corresponding characters announced for You Season 3, per Variety: Saffron Burrows, who played Love and Forty's mom, Dottie, in Season 2 is back in the role.

Dylan Arnold will play college student Theo.

Tati Gabrielle, who you probs know as Prudence in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is Marienne, a no-nonsense librarian.

Ben Mehl will play Dante, another librarian.

Shannon Chan-Kent is Kiki, one of Sherry's friends.

Christopher Sean is Brandon, Kiki's husband.

Christopher O’Shea recurs as Andrew, another member of Sherry's neighborhood clique.

Bryan Safi recurs as Jackson, Andrew's hubby.

Mackenzie Astin is a geology professor named Gil — perhaps a teacher at Theo's college?

Ayelet Zurer will play couples therapist Dr. Chandra, and I already can't wait to see her attempt to get to the bottom of Love and Joe's issues.

Jack Fisher will play a Young Joe, which means fans are getting more flashback scenes.

Mauricio Lara will be Paulie, a friend of Young Joe's. On Jan. 26, 2021, yet another new character was revealed, and the actor playing him will be a familiar face to many. Scott Michael Foster (of Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame) is joining the cast as a character named Ryan. According to Deadline, Ryan is a local TV reporter and an affable single father... but with a dark side. The outlet reports Ryan can be controlling and calculating — which, TBH, sounds a lot like our old pal, Joe. Perhaps these two will have to face off to see who's the most twisted.

You Season 3 Trailer Unfortunately, no You Season 3 trailers have been released yet, but from the looks of things, fans should expect one sometime soon. The teaser trailer for You Season 2 was released 20 days before the season's premiere and the official trailer came just 10 days before, so the Season 3 trailer might drop about a month before the release.