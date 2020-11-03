In addition to Badgley and Pedretti returning as the leading murderous couple, a few new faces are coming to the show in Season 3. Casting announcements revealed Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) would be joining the series. Grant will play Love's new "mom-fluencer" frenemy named Sherry, and Van Winkle will play Cary, Joe's wealthy new buddy.
On Oct. 21, 2020, Deadline described another new, potentially twisted character, Matthew, played by Scott Speedman. Matthew is "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath."
Another info dump on Nov. 18 revealed a slew of new cast members, as well as the characters they will be playing. Most notable is Michaela McManus (The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill), who will play Joe and Love's new neighbor, Natalie. According to TVLine, Natalie is "professionally and socially successful," but there's more to her than meets the eye — and Joe knows it. Variety also reported Natalie is married to a powerful man but leads a secret life, one that Joe is keen on uncovering. Basically, both character descriptions hint Natalie is going to be the next object of Joe's obsession, which is what fans have been speculating ever since he spotted that mystery woman in the backyard in the Season 2 finale.
Along with McManus, here are the other cast members and corresponding characters announced for You Season 3, per Variety:
- Saffron Burrows, who played Love and Forty's mom, Dottie, in Season 2 is back in the role.
- Dylan Arnold will play college student Theo.
- Tati Gabrielle, who you probs know as Prudence in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is Marienne, a no-nonsense librarian.
- Ben Mehl will play Dante, another librarian.
- Shannon Chan-Kent is Kiki, one of Sherry's friends.
- Christopher Sean is Brandon, Kiki's husband.
- Christopher O’Shea recurs as Andrew, another member of Sherry's neighborhood clique.
- Bryan Safi recurs as Jackson, Andrew's hubby.
- Mackenzie Astin is a geology professor named Gil — perhaps a teacher at Theo's college?
- Ayelet Zurer will play couples therapist Dr. Chandra, and I already can't wait to see her attempt to get to the bottom of Love and Joe's issues.
- Jack Fisher will play a Young Joe, which means fans are getting more flashback scenes.
- Mauricio Lara will be Paulie, a friend of Young Joe's.
On Jan. 26, 2021, yet another new character was revealed, and the actor playing him will be a familiar face to many. Scott Michael Foster (of Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame) is joining the cast as a character named Ryan. According to Deadline, Ryan is a local TV reporter and an affable single father... but with a dark side. The outlet reports Ryan can be controlling and calculating — which, TBH, sounds a lot like our old pal, Joe. Perhaps these two will have to face off to see who's the most twisted.